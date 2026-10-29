Singapore Airlines to introduce next-generation KrisWorld from 2027

Singapore Airlines has unveiled an upgraded KrisWorld entertainment system featuring 4K touchscreens, Bluetooth headphone pairing and a new wellness planner, with a progressive introduction scheduled from 2027.

The system will be installed on 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft, as well as the airline’s forthcoming Boeing 777-9s. Features will vary by aircraft and cabin class.

Separately, Singapore Airlines plans to begin introducing Starlink connectivity in early 2027, supporting streaming, gaming and work on passengers’ own devices.

4K screens and more ways to listen

The next-generation KrisWorld will offer 4K touchscreen displays, including OLED screens on selected aircraft and in selected cabins.

Audio upgrades include spatial sound, active noise-cancelling headphones and Bluetooth pairing for passengers who prefer to use their own headphones.

The entertainment library will contain more than 2,500 options, including films, television programmes, music and podcasts, with content refreshed monthly.

A redesigned interface will add improved search and filtering, a mini-player and shortcuts to preferred content categories, alongside personalisation features.

Wellness planner supports rest on long flights

A new wellness planner will bring together sleep and meditation tracks, breathing exercises and stretches that passengers can perform in their seats.

The feature forms part of a broader effort to give travellers more control over how they spend their time on board.

“Our customers told us that they wanted more choice and flexibility in how they spend their time on board, as well as entertainment and connectivity that fit more naturally into their journey,” said Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Singapore Airlines.

Starlink rollout begins in early 2027

High-speed internet will complement KrisWorld on Starlink-equipped aircraft, allowing passengers to stream content, use social media, play online games and work during flights.

The connectivity rollout will begin progressively in early 2027 across the airline’s Airbus A380, A350-900 long-haul and A350-900 ultra-long-range aircraft.

The entertainment and connectivity programmes cover different aircraft groups, so passengers should expect availability to vary as installations proceed.

Wider cabin experience to be unveiled in November

The announcement, issued on 22 October 2026, forms part of a wider refresh that includes next-generation long-haul cabins, updated dining, new amenities across all cabin classes and enhanced ground services.

Singapore Airlines plans to unveil the broader travel experience in Singapore in November 2026.