Jet2 launches 76-seat business class aircraft for charters

Jet2 has introduced its first aircraft with a dedicated business class layout, offering a 76-seat Boeing 737-800NG for private charter bookings this winter.

Based at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, the aircraft has already carried its first charter customers. The launch expands Jet2’s offering for sports teams, music and entertainment groups, and other clients seeking more space and privacy.

Boeing 737 cabin reduced from 189 to 76 seats

The aircraft type normally accommodates 189 passengers in Jet2’s standard configuration. The charter version instead features 76 business class seats, with a minimum of 43 inches of legroom throughout, according to the airline.

The lower-density layout provides additional personal space, while upgraded catering can be tailored to each group’s requirements.

The aircraft is available through Jet2 Charter for the winter season, with support from the company’s charter team and round-the-clock operational staff.

Premium layout responds to group travel demand

Jet2 said it developed the cabin in response to demand from charter customers looking for comfort, flexibility and an exclusive onboard environment.

Early customers have responded positively to the space and seating, according to the airline.

“This is the first time that we have featured a dedicated business class specification on our aircraft, so this is an incredibly exciting development for charter customers,” said Trevor Caplis, Head of Charter & Airline Sales at Jet2. “The feedback from charter customers who have flown on it has been exceptional, with the premium feel, space and comfort onboard really shining through.”

Charter enquiries can be made through Jet2’s charter team.