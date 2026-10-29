Norway opens new calls for low-emission aircraft testing

Avinor and the Civil Aviation Authority of Norway have launched two calls for proposals to test zero- and low-emission aircraft through Norway’s International Test Arena.

Announced on 28 October 2026, the calls cover regional aircraft and new piloted vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) designs. Manufacturers, airlines, operators and industry consortia have until 30 November 2026 at 16:00 CET to submit proposals.

The programme aims to establish what emerging aircraft technologies will require from airports, airspace, energy infrastructure and regulators before commercial operations begin.

Regional aircraft call covers routes under 1,000 kilometres

The first call targets aircraft with at least nine passenger seats intended for regional journeys of less than 1,000 kilometres. Eligible technologies include battery-electric, hydrogen and hybrid propulsion.

Selected projects will initially join the Virtual Test Arena, a planning phase examining operating concepts, infrastructure needs, regulatory requirements and business cases.

Projects that reach sufficient maturity may subsequently move into the Physical Test Arena for testing and demonstrations.

“The technology is developing quickly. Our task is to make sure the aviation system is ready when the new aircrafts enter operation,” said Erik By, Head of International Test Arena at Avinor.

Piloted VTOL demonstrations targeted for 2027–28

The second call focuses on zero- and low-emission piloted VTOL aircraft for passenger and cargo services.

It is aimed primarily at more mature designs that can be demonstrated within an airport and airspace environment. Demonstrations are expected in 2027, or by 2028 at the latest.

Locations will be selected according to each project’s requirements, rather than concentrating all testing at a single airport.

Airport infrastructure and regulatory support combined

The International Test Arena brings airport facilities, airspace services, energy infrastructure and regulatory support into one coordinated programme.

Avinor facilitates access to infrastructure and airspace services. The Civil Aviation Authority provides regulatory guidance and can establish a project-specific regulatory sandbox to support testing.

The new calls follow an initial demonstration project with Bristow Norway and BETA Technologies, completed in 2025.

A second project involving Bristow Norway and Electra is underway, with flight demonstrations of Electra’s hybrid-electric ultra-short take-off and landing aircraft planned for the third quarter of 2027.

How to apply

The calls are open to aircraft manufacturers, developers, airlines, operators and industry partnerships. Full requirements and application details are available in the two tender notices published through the EU’s Tenders Electronic Daily platform: notice 748671-2026 and notice 745536-2026.