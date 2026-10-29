SWISS launches Zurich–Bengaluru flights five times a week

SWISS has launched its first nonstop service between Zurich and Bengaluru, adding a third Indian destination to its network alongside Delhi and Mumbai.

The inaugural flight, LX140, departed Zurich at 1:34 p.m. on 28 October 2026. The route will operate five times a week, connecting Switzerland with one of India’s principal technology and business centres.

New connection serves business and leisure travel

The service expands travel options for corporate passengers, people visiting friends and relatives, and visitors exploring southern India.

Bengaluru’s role as a technology and innovation hub was central to the airline’s decision to add the destination. SWISS said the route would support commercial links while strengthening Switzerland’s international connectivity.

“With Bengaluru, we are launching more than just a new flight route. We are creating new opportunities for our guests, for Swiss companies, and for Switzerland as a business location,” said SWISS Chief Executive Jens Fehlinger. “India is a market with enormous potential, and Bengaluru is one of Asia’s leading technology and innovation hubs.”

Bengaluru becomes SWISS’s third destination in India

The launch extends the airline’s Indian network beyond its existing Delhi and Mumbai services and forms part of its investment in long-haul growth.

“We are making a targeted investment in the growth of our long-haul network while also strengthening Switzerland’s international connectivity,” Fehlinger said.

The five weekly nonstop flights give passengers a direct link between Zurich and Bengaluru, serving demand across business, family and leisure travel.