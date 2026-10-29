Iberia adds Andalusia seats and caps Economy fares at €99

Iberia is increasing capacity between Madrid and Andalusia following the rail accident in Urda, Toledo, while capping fares on its flights to the region until 8 November 2026.

The airline announced 520 additional seats on its Málaga and Seville routes, representing a 20% capacity increase for the day covered by the announcement. It is also working to provide more seats over the coming days.

Additional capacity for Málaga and Seville

The increase comprises 362 extra seats between Madrid and Málaga and 158 between Madrid and Seville.

Iberia is using larger Airbus A321 aircraft on selected services to accommodate the additional demand.

The airline also announced an extra evening rotation between Madrid and Málaga, with flight IB049 departing Madrid at 8 p.m. and IB048 leaving Málaga at 10 p.m. These departures apply to the day of the announcement; all times are local.

Fare caps apply until November 8

Iberia has set maximum one-way fares of €99 in Economy and €149 in Business on all its flights between Madrid and Andalusia until 8 November.

The measure is intended to provide additional travel options for passengers affected by the disruption to rail services.

Flexible options for affected passengers

The airline has also introduced ticket flexibility for passengers whose plans have been disrupted by the accident.

Affected customers can contact Iberia on 900 111 500 to discuss changes to their bookings. The announcement did not specify the full eligibility conditions or the changes available under the policy.