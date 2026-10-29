Copenhagen Airport adds security measures following regulatory order

Copenhagen Airport has introduced additional security screening measures following an order from the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority, increasing processing times and staffing requirements at its checkpoints.

The airport received the order on 6 October 2026, with the changes taking effect on 8 October. It said staffing had been sufficient on most days, but acknowledged that it underestimated the number of employees needed on several occasions, leading to lengthy queues.

Security waits reached an hour on October 24

Passengers experienced periods of long waiting times on 8, 22 and 23 October. Early on Saturday, 24 October, queues reached up to an hour.

The airport attributed the delays to the additional time required for screening and insufficient staffing during those periods.

“This resulted in a poor experience for passengers at the airport,” Copenhagen Airport said. “This is, of course, not satisfactory, and we are very sorry that passengers had this experience.”

The statement did not detail the specific screening changes required by the regulatory order.

Airport working with Danish aviation authority

Copenhagen Airport said it is working closely with the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority to adjust its procedures and maintain security standards.

It also stressed that flying from the airport remains safe.

“It is, and always has been, safe to fly from Copenhagen Airport,” the airport said.

The statement did not indicate when screening times might return to previous levels. With additional checks taking longer, passengers should allow sufficient time to complete security before their flight and follow the arrival guidance provided by their airline and the airport.