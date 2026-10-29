Iberia introduces free Starlink Wi-Fi on long-haul flights

Iberia has begun introducing free Starlink internet on its long-haul fleet, with the first equipped aircraft carrying passengers from Madrid to São Paulo on 23 June 2026.

The inaugural service used an Airbus A330-300, registration EC-MAA. According to Iberia, the launch made it the first Spanish airline to offer Starlink connectivity on board.

The service is available across economy, premium economy and business class on equipped aircraft, with access from boarding through arrival.

High-speed connectivity from gate to gate

Starlink uses low-Earth-orbit satellites, which can reduce latency compared with traditional geostationary satellite systems.

Iberia advertises connection speeds of up to 500 Mbps, supporting activities such as streaming, remote working and video calls. Actual performance may vary, and onboard rules govern when passengers can make calls.

Unlike systems that become available only after take-off, the connection works while passengers are still at the gate.

Rollout targets 35% of Iberia’s long-haul fleet in 2026

The introduction forms part of an agreement announced in November 2025 between Starlink and Iberia’s parent company, International Airlines Group.

The group plans to equip more than 500 aircraft across its airlines over approximately two years. Iberia’s target is to install the technology on 35% of its long-haul fleet by the end of 2026.

Availability will therefore depend on the aircraft operating each flight as installations progress.

The investment also forms part of Iberia’s Flight Plan 2030, a €6 billion programme covering customer experience, artificial intelligence, fleet renewal and the planned Ciudad Iberia aviation innovation hub.

How passengers connect

On equipped aircraft, passengers should activate flight mode, switch on Wi-Fi and select the “Iberia wifi” network.

The welcome portal allows access using an email address or frequent-flyer number. If it does not open automatically, passengers can enter starlink.iberia.com in their browser.

Calls restricted during onboard rest periods

Iberia asks passengers to keep devices silent, use headphones for audio and speak quietly when making permitted calls.

Voice and video calls are prohibited during designated rest periods. On daytime flights, these run from the end of the mid-flight snack until the second meal service begins. On overnight flights, they extend from the end of dinner until breakfast service.

The airline also prohibits downloading or viewing offensive or inappropriate content.