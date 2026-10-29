Premier Inn begins mobile wallet key rollout across 97,000 rooms

Premier Inn has begun introducing digital room keys stored in guests’ mobile wallets, starting with its hub by Premier Inn hotels in London and Edinburgh.

The launch is the first phase of a wider rollout across more than 850 hotels in the UK and Germany, covering over 97,000 rooms. Completion is expected by the end of 2027.

Owner Whitbread describes the project as the world’s largest hotel rollout of mobile keys in digital wallets.

Guests can check in online and go straight to their room

The service allows guests to check in online before arrival and add a room key to the wallet on their smartphone or watch, giving them the option to bypass reception.

Guests can also obtain a mobile key through a QR code at the hotel. Reception check-in and self-service kiosks remain available for those who prefer them.

The launch follows trials that included hub London Farringdon (Old Bailey). According to Whitbread, guest research during the pilots highlighted demand for the speed and convenience of keeping a room key on a phone.

“Guests stay with us because they want a quick recharge before heading out into the city for work or play so we know every moment is precious,” said Yasmin Mukhida-Olushola, Head of Marketing for hub by Premier Inn. “We’re delighted to help make life even easier with the choice of fast-track mobile keys allowing guests to check in before arrival and go straight to room using their phone.”

Hub hotels lead the wider Premier Inn programme

The compact hub brand operates in central London and Edinburgh, with locations including Westminster, Tower Bridge, Brick Lane, Princes Street and the Royal Mile.

Its introduction of mobile keys will precede deployment across the broader Premier Inn estate. Whitbread expects the technology to give hotel teams more time to welcome guests and provide local advice, while reducing the number of plastic key cards ordered.

The company also anticipates less waste from discarded cards, although it has not provided a quantified reduction.

Technology partners support digital access

Premier Inn is using the Alliants Experience Platform for the initial digital key launch. Alliants and the hotel company are working with Apple, Google, Dormakaba, Legic and Assa Abloy to deliver the service.

Guests can find further details on Premier Inn’s mobile key information page.