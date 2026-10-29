Radisson Hoedspruit becomes Africa’s first Verified Net Zero hotel

Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit in South Africa has joined Radisson Hotel Group’s Verified Net Zero programme, becoming the first hotel in Africa to receive the designation, according to the group.

The 138-room property in Limpopo has introduced renewable electricity, electric equipment and changes to dining, waste management and procurement. Its compliance with the Net Zero Methodology for Hotels has been independently verified by TÜV Rheinland.

The milestone comes as Radisson works towards a target of 100 Verified Net Zero hotels by 2030.

Renewable electricity and electric operations

The hotel combines on-site solar generation with renewable electricity purchased through guarantees of origin. A solar wheeling agreement is scheduled to follow in 2027, allowing a supplier to feed solar power into the national grid and allocate an equivalent contracted volume to the hotel’s consumption.

Heat pumps provide hot water for guestrooms, while electric golf carts and three-wheel utility vehicles support daily operations. The kitchen also makes extensive use of electric equipment.

“The hotel demonstrates how investment in renewable electricity, electrification and everyday operational changes can reduce environmental impact while maintaining a compelling guest experience,” said Tim Cordon, Radisson Hotel Group’s Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia Pacific.

What the Verified Net Zero designation covers

Radisson’s programme takes a reduction-first approach to emissions from hotel energy use, operations and supply chains.

The group says renewable energy and electrification bring direct emissions and those associated with purchased energy close to zero. Other measures target emissions linked to food, laundry, amenities, procurement and waste.

Residual emissions are addressed through carbon credits sourced via Greentrade from South Africa’s GRASS project. The designation therefore reflects a combination of emissions reductions and credits rather than the complete elimination of emissions.

“Independent verification by TÜV Rheinland provides a consistent framework and gives guests, owners and corporate customers greater confidence in the hotel’s credentials,” said Inge Huijbrechts, Radisson Hotel Group’s Chief Sustainability & Security Officer.

Wastewater recycling and lower-carbon menus

According to Radisson, the hotel recycles all its wastewater through an on-site treatment plant. Recycling partners handle materials including plastic, glass and paper, while food waste is processed through composting and worm-farming initiatives.

Bulk bathroom amenities use containers returned to the supplier for recycling, and glass water bottles help reduce packaging. Guests can also choose towel reuse and flexible housekeeping.

Working with food sustainability platform Klimato, the hotel is introducing carbon-labelled menus. The data will help guests compare dining choices and support the kitchen team in reviewing recipes and ingredients, with lower-carbon options prioritised on menus and buffets.

Local partnerships include a community sewing project that turns used coffee bags into reusable shopping bags.

A safari base near Kruger National Park

Opened in February 2024, the hotel is located approximately two kilometres outside Hoedspruit, near Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon. Hoedspruit Eastgate Airport is around 20 minutes away by car.

Accommodation includes suites with private pools, alongside two swimming pools, a spa, fitness facilities and restaurants. Five meeting venues include a main banquet hall accommodating up to 200 guests.

The Hoedspruit property extends Radisson’s Verified Net Zero programme to Africa following its introduction in the UK and Nordic markets.