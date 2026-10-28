Thompson Rome opens as Hyatt brand makes Italian debut

Thompson Hotels has opened its first property in Italy, bringing 69 guestrooms and suites to a restored 1940s building in central Rome.

Announced by Hyatt on 27 October 2026, Thompson Rome is owned and operated by AG Group s.r.l. and Rossifin Group. The hotel stands on Via delle Botteghe Oscure, near Piazza Venezia and within walking distance of the Roman Forum, Pantheon and Colosseum.

Restored interiors reveal hidden Italian artwork

The renovation preserves original features, including a sweeping marble staircase, while introducing bespoke furniture and natural materials.

Among the discoveries during the work were a sculptural wall and an inlaid floor by Italian artist Gio Pomodoro. Hidden from view for decades, both have been preserved and incorporated into the hotel’s interiors.

“Rome has such a strong identity, so we wanted Thompson Rome to start with the city itself,” said Amar Lalvani, Chief Creative Officer at Hyatt and President & Creative Director of its Lifestyle Group. “The building, the neighborhood, the food, the people and the way Romans live all shaped the hotel.”

Artworks appear throughout the public spaces and guestrooms, with a collection that includes Francesco Del Drago, Giangaetano Patanè and Guido Strazza. A rotating artist-in-residence programme will add exhibitions, conversations and other cultural events.

Nineteen suites and private outdoor spaces

The accommodation includes 19 suites, ranging from Junior Suites to options with patios or terraces.

The largest, the Thompson Suite, offers 104 square metres of interior space and an 80-square-metre private terrace. Selected rooms have balconies overlooking Via delle Botteghe Oscure, while others feature private patios or views across the city’s rooftops and landmarks.

The interiors take their cues from a contemporary Roman residence, combining warm materials with custom furnishings.

Mediterranean dining and rooftop aperitivi

Executive Chef Fabio Fioravanti leads LYVE Restaurant, where the Mediterranean menu places seafood at its centre. Dishes draw on coastal ingredients and preparations, including rockfish broths, wild herbs and interpretations of bouillabaisse.

Originally from Ostia, Fioravanti brings more than two decades of international experience, including work with the Alain Ducasse group and at Le Louis XV in Monte Carlo.

LYVE Rooftop offers cocktails, Italian aperitivi and sharing dishes alongside views over Rome. The Lobby Lounge serves coffee, light meals and drinks throughout the day.

Cultural experiences connect guests with Rome

The hotel plans a year-round programme involving the city’s culinary and creative communities, with workshops, guided tastings and photography experiences.

One offering, Empire of Light, invites guests to photograph Rome from the hotel’s seventh floor.