Wizz Air launches Berlin–Vilnius flights three times a week

Wizz Air has launched flights between Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Vilnius, adding a three-times-weekly connection to the Lithuanian capital for the winter 2026–27 season.

The route operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using Airbus A321neo aircraft. The schedule offers options for business trips and weekend breaks in a city known for its historic old town and growing technology sector.

New Baltic connection from Berlin

Vilnius combines its role as a Baltic business and technology hub with a visitor offering centred on its historic streets and lively city atmosphere.

The new service expands travel options between Germany’s capital region and Lithuania, serving both corporate travellers and leisure passengers.

Wizz Air network at BER grows to 17 destinations

Wizz Air’s winter 2026–27 network from Berlin Brandenburg will cover 17 destinations in 13 countries, with a focus on Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe.

Its capital-city routes include Budapest, Bucharest, Sarajevo, Tirana and Sofia alongside Vilnius. The network also serves regional cities such as Cluj-Napoca, Suceava, Varna and Tuzla.

Milan will join the schedule with daily flights from 14 December 2026, adding another major city to the airline’s Berlin offering.