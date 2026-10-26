KLM adds premium seats on Aruba and Bonaire flights for winter

KLM is increasing premium cabin capacity on flights to Aruba and Bonaire for the winter 2026–27 season, deploying Boeing 777 and Boeing 787-10 aircraft from 25 October.

The aircraft replace the Airbus A330 previously used on the services, adding more World Business Class seats and introducing Premium Comfort Class capacity.

More Business Class and Premium Comfort seats

According to KLM, the Boeing aircraft offer approximately 35 World Business Class seats and 24 Premium Comfort seats, compared with around 30 World Business Class seats on the Airbus A330. Capacity in the other travel classes remains broadly comparable.

The airline said the change responds to growing demand for premium travel on its Dutch Caribbean routes.

“We’re seeing that our passengers are increasingly opting for extra comfort and personalized service,” said Frédérique Pelger, Vice President of KLM Benelux, Dutch Caribbean & Suriname. “With increased capacity in our World Business Class and Premium Comfort Class, we’re offering that option.”

The expansion comes as KLM marks 90 years since its first official passenger flight to Bonaire on 31 May 1936.

“For many years, we have been connecting Aruba and Bonaire with the Netherlands and the rest of the world,” Pelger said. “We continue to develop this route, responding to the needs of our passengers.”

Additional Curaçao flights during holiday peaks

KLM is also increasing frequencies to Curaçao this winter, with nine flights a week and additional departures during selected periods.

The schedule rises to ten weekly flights in January and February, twelve during the Christmas holiday period and eleven during spring break.