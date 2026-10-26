Norwegian to launch Manchester–Billund flights in April 2027

Norwegian will launch direct flights between Manchester and Billund on 1 April 2027, adding a twice-weekly connection to the Danish town home to Lego’s global headquarters and the original Legoland resort.

Flights will operate from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 on Thursdays and Sundays, with a journey time of approximately one hour and 35 minutes. Announced return fares start at £62 per person.

A new route to Denmark’s Lego attractions

The service will give travellers from Manchester and the wider North West of England direct access to one of Denmark’s main family holiday destinations.

Lego was founded in Billund in 1932, and the town has since developed a collection of attractions built around the brand. Alongside Legoland Billund Resort, visitors can explore Lego House, with its exhibitions and hands-on activities, or stay in Lego-themed accommodation.

Billund also provides a starting point for trips further afield, including Denmark’s west coast and the towns and countryside of the surrounding region.

“With this new route, we’re making it easier for travellers from Manchester and the wider North West of England to discover everything the region has to offer,” said Sara Neergaard, Norwegian’s Country Director for Denmark.

She added that the connection would also serve travellers from western Denmark visiting Manchester for its cultural attractions and football.

Norwegian expands its Manchester network

Billund will become Norwegian’s seventh destination from Manchester, joining Oslo, Stavanger, Tromsø and Bergen in Norway, Stockholm in Sweden, and Copenhagen in Denmark.

Stephen Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at Manchester Airport, said the route would broaden the choice of destinations available to passengers across the region. He also highlighted the airport’s dedicated Lego Store in Terminal 2 Departures as a potential first stop for families heading to Billund.

Tickets for the new service are available through Norwegian’s website.