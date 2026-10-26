JAL introduces driverless cargo towing at Fukuoka Airport

Japan Airlines is extending its driverless ground transport operations to Fukuoka Airport, with autonomous towing tractors set to begin moving cargo containers on 26 October 2026.

Fukuoka becomes the third airport in JAL’s domestic network to adopt the technology, following launches at Tokyo Haneda and Narita in December 2025. The expansion forms part of the airline’s efforts to address ground handling staff shortages and automate routine airport logistics.

Autonomous tractors to operate on a 1.7km route

Developed in collaboration with Fukuoka International Airport Co., Ltd., the operation will transport cargo containers between the Domestic Cargo Terminal and a ground support equipment holding area, covering approximately 1.7km.

The tractors use Level 4 automation, allowing them to operate without a driver under specified conditions. JAL and the airport operator have established operating rules and made infrastructure improvements to support their use within the restricted airside area.

The deployment uses the electric EZTow tractor from TLD Robotics, formerly known as TractEasy. The vehicle has a maximum towing capacity of 14 tonnes.

Expansion targets ground handling staff shortages

JAL said autonomous transport could help ease labour constraints linked to Japan’s declining working-age population. The airline also expects electric vehicles to reduce operational emissions and automation to limit the risk of human error on busy airport ramps.

The Fukuoka launch takes the programme beyond the Tokyo metropolitan area to a major regional hub. JAL has been working on advanced ground handling technologies since 2018 through an initiative led by Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau.

Further airport automation planned across Japan

JAL plans to increase autonomous vehicle fleet sizes, extend operating routes and expand coverage across Japan.

Its wider ground handling programme includes remotely controlled aircraft tugs, automated aircraft washing equipment and snowploughs that can be operated by a single person.

With support from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the airline also plans to strengthen cooperation across the industry, including coordination with All Nippon Airways as it considers similar deployments.