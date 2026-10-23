JetBlue adds BlueFirst upgrades for all Mosaic tiers in 2027

JetBlue will expand its TrueBlue loyalty programme from 1 February 2027, giving members at every Mosaic tier access to complimentary, space-available upgrades to its new domestic first-class product, BlueFirst.

The changes also introduce more flexible upgrade certificates, expanded reward choices and additional benefits for eligible JetBlue Premier Cardmembers.

BlueFirst upgrades extend to all Mosaic members

Members across all four Mosaic levels will be eligible for BlueFirst upgrades when travelling on qualifying fares. The benefit extends to one companion on the same reservation.

JetBlue Premier Cardmembers will also be eligible when they use their card to book qualifying fares.

Upgrades will depend on availability, and Main Base and EvenMore Base fares are excluded. JetBlue notes that BlueFirst may operate only on selected flights or dates, including intermittently, so the benefit will not be available throughout the network.

Upgrade certificates will cover Mint and BlueFirst

JetBlue is renaming its Move to Mint certificates as Premium Upgrade Certificates, allowing eligible members to use them for either Mint or BlueFirst seating where available.

Mosaic 2 members will be able to choose one certificate through Perks You Pick. Mosaic 3 and Mosaic 4 members will continue receiving certificates as part of their benefits, while Mosaic 4 members can earn more for every additional 100 Tiles collected.

These certificates are separate from the complimentary, space-available BlueFirst upgrade benefit.

More choice at loyalty milestones

TrueBlue members will be able to select a previously chosen perk again at a later eligible Tile milestone, rather than being limited to each option once. Members will have 60 days after reaching a milestone to make their selection.

Available choices will include points bonuses, Tile bonuses, BlueHouse lounge passes and, at qualifying tiers, upgrade certificates.

Points bonus options will range from 10,000 at Mosaic 1 and Mosaic 2 to 20,000 at Mosaic 3 and 30,000 at Mosaic 4. Members select one benefit at each eligible milestone rather than receiving every listed option.

Mosaic 4 choices will also include gifting Mosaic 3 status or a BlueHouse Lounge Membership.

“ These updates reflect what they’ve told us matters: meaningful benefits, greater flexibility and more value as their relationship with JetBlue grows,” said Ed Pouthier, JetBlue’s Vice President of Loyalty and Personalization.

Premier Card benefits include companion travel credits

Eligible JetBlue Premier Cardmembers will receive additional choices based on their Mosaic level, including opportunities to gift Tiles or status to another member.

Primary cardholders reaching Mosaic 3 can select a companion travel benefit worth up to $500 in statement credit towards an eligible companion booking paid for with the card. At Mosaic 4, the available benefit rises to as much as $1,500.

Premier Cardmembers at Mosaic 3 or Mosaic 4 will also earn five TrueBlue points per dollar on eligible grocery and restaurant purchases, up to a combined $50,000 in spending per calendar year. That rate includes three additional points per dollar under the new benefit.

Options remain available before Mosaic status

Members who have not yet reached Mosaic can also choose perks for their next eligible flight, including early boarding, an alcoholic beverage or priority security, alongside bonus points and Tiles.

The programme changes take effect on 1 February 2027, with benefits subject to fare, membership and card eligibility requirements.