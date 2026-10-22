LOT Polish Airlines joins TSA PreCheck for US departures

LOT Polish Airlines has joined TSA PreCheck, allowing eligible passengers flying from participating US airports to use expedited security screening lanes.

Announced on 19 October, the addition gives enrolled travellers access to the programme when departing on LOT services. TSA PreCheck is available at more than 200 airports across the United States.

How to use TSA PreCheck on LOT flights

Eligible passengers need to add their Known Traveler Number, or KTN, during check-in through LOT’s website, mobile app or at the airport before departure.

Travellers should then check that the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on their boarding pass. This designation is required to enter a dedicated PreCheck lane.

Membership and a valid KTN do not guarantee expedited screening on every journey, so passengers should confirm their boarding pass status before heading to security.

The programme generally allows eligible travellers to keep laptops and compliant liquids inside their hand luggage and leave belts and light jackets on, subject to screening requirements.

Eligibility depends on programme membership

TSA PreCheck is administered by the US Transportation Security Administration for eligible, vetted travellers. Those eligible to apply include US citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Some members of Global Entry, SENTRI and NEXUS may also qualify for PreCheck benefits. Flying with LOT does not itself confer eligibility; passengers must meet the programme’s requirements.

Application and eligibility details are available on the official TSA PreCheck website.

Faster screening for US–Poland journeys

“Joining TSA PreCheck is another step in making travel from the United States to Poland more convenient,” said Tomasz Kozakowski, Aviation Security Bureau Director at LOT Polish Airlines. “We look forward to welcoming all passengers traveling from the United States on board LOT Polish Airlines, and we encourage those eligible for TSA PreCheck to take this advantage when flying with us.”

LOT’s US network includes nonstop flights to Poland from New York JFK, Newark, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco.

The benefit applies to eligible departures from participating US airports, adding a security screening option for passengers travelling on the airline’s transatlantic services.