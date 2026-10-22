Hilton launches Pay with Points for hotel bills in its app

Hilton Honors members with elite status can now use points towards eligible hotel charges when checking out through the Hilton Honors app, following the launch of a new Pay with Points benefit.

The service is initially available at 150 participating hotels in the United States. Hilton expects to expand it to more than 800 hotels by the end of 2026, followed by more than 6,000 participating properties across the US and Canada in early 2027.

How Hilton’s Pay with Points works

Members with Silver, Gold, Diamond or Diamond Reserve status can access the benefit during Digital Check Out in the Hilton Honors app.

Guests review their hotel bill, select from the available redemption options and apply points towards eligible charges. The process takes place entirely in the app, without requiring a visit to reception.

Availability and redemption options vary by property. Hilton’s announcement does not specify a standard points-to-cash conversion rate or a full list of eligible charges.

The feature adds another way to redeem Hilton Honors points alongside reward stays and experiences.

Member feedback drives the new benefit

Hilton says the service responds to demand for more flexible ways to use points during a stay.

In research conducted by the company, 70% of Hilton Honors members surveyed expressed interest in using points for on-property purchases. Around half said the option could make them more likely to book or stay with Hilton.

“Our Hilton Honors members have told us they want more flexibility when it comes to using those Points,” said Brad Anderson, Vice President of the Hilton Honors Program. “They can already redeem them for free night stays or money-can’t-buy experiences around the world. Pay with Points introduces another digitally-enabled tool to our members, reducing the friction of travel and providing them with the choice and control that they value.”

Wider US and Canada rollout planned

The initial launch is limited to participating US hotels, with the broader rollout scheduled to reach Canada in early 2027.

Hilton says it is using the first phase to test and refine the experience before extending availability. Members should check the options shown for their property during Digital Check Out.

Pay with Points joins existing app features including Digital Check In, Digital Key and Choose Your Room, adding points redemption to the final stage of a guest’s stay.