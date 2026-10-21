United reports record $17.9 billion revenue as passenger numbers rise

United Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $17.9 billion for the third quarter of 2026, carrying 49.5 million passengers despite a sharp increase in fuel costs.

Revenue rose 17.4% compared with the same period in 2025, while capacity increased by 1.3%. Net income reached $1 billion, or $3.14 per diluted share.

The results, released on 20 October, come as United expands its international network and accelerates the installation of Starlink Wi-Fi across its fleet.

Business and premium travel support revenue growth

United reported growth across its main revenue categories. Contracted business revenue increased by 26% year on year, premium revenue rose 17%, and Basic Economy revenue grew 16%. Loyalty and cargo revenue increased by 17% and 23%, respectively.

Revenue per available seat mile, a measure of revenue relative to airline capacity, rose 15.9%. United said this was its strongest quarterly growth on that measure since the pandemic.

Higher fuel costs weighed on the results. Fuel expense increased by 62%, or $1.8 billion, compared with the third quarter of 2025, with the average price reaching $3.90 per gallon.

Adjusted net income was $833 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.54, within the airline’s guidance. These adjusted figures exclude certain items included in its reported results.

Q3 2026 measure Result Total operating revenue $17.9 billion Revenue growth year on year 17.4% Net income $1 billion Adjusted net income $833 million Passengers carried 49.5 million Capacity growth year on year 1.3%

“Our employees met the challenge of our ever-changing environment and our results prove the resilience of focusing on building a brand-loyal airline for customers,” said United CEO Scott Kirby.

Starlink reaches around half of United flights

United says Starlink is now installed on more than 640 aircraft and available on approximately half of its flights, including regional services.

The airline expects that share to reach 61% by the end of 2026 and 87% by 1 June 2027, with fleetwide availability targeted for the end of 2027. Access is free for MileagePlus members in every cabin on equipped aircraft.

More than 5.4 million passengers used the service in September, according to United. The airline has also introduced live television on Starlink-enabled seatback screens, including professional and college football.

Other onboard developments include the September domestic debut of United’s Airbus A321XLR, named “Born to Explore”, and expanded deployment of its premium-configured Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Ten new international destinations planned for summer 2027

United’s announced summer 2027 expansion includes Catania, Ibiza, Ljubljana, Luxembourg, Marseille, Okinawa, Olbia, Terceira, Toulouse and Valencia. The new routes remain subject to government approval.

The airline has also announced additional summer service on Los Angeles–Osaka, Washington Dulles–Milan, Denver–Paris and San Francisco–Tel Aviv.

During the third quarter, United launched Newark–Seoul flights and expanded its upgraded 787-9 service from San Francisco to Zurich and Seoul, joining existing deployments to Singapore and London.

Record traffic and further growth expected

United carried an average of approximately 538,000 passengers a day during the quarter. July was its busiest month on record, with 18.4 million passengers.

The airline said it recorded the lowest seat cancellation rate among the three largest US carriers during the quarter, measured by available seat miles.

Looking ahead, United expects fourth-quarter operating revenue to rise by more than 20% year on year, exceeding the growth recorded in the third quarter and setting another revenue record.