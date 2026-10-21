Lufthansa Group adds US, Canada and Japan routes for summer 2027

Lufthansa Group has announced its largest network expansion since 2020, with new long-haul routes to Columbus, Phoenix, Edmonton and Caracas, additional Japan services and increased frequencies across its airlines.

The summer 2027 programme opened for booking on 20 October 2026. The group describes the expansion as including ten new intercontinental connections, alongside additions to its European network.

Lufthansa adds Columbus and Phoenix

Lufthansa will launch nonstop flights between Frankfurt and Columbus, Ohio, on 5 May 2027. Services will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using a Boeing 787-9 equipped with the airline’s Allegris cabins.

Munich will gain a Phoenix connection from 3 August, with Airbus A350-900 flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Japan is another focus. Daily Frankfurt–Tokyo Narita flights begin on 28 March, complementing Lufthansa’s existing Haneda services from Frankfurt and Munich. The Narita route will also use an Allegris-equipped Boeing 787-9.

Frankfurt–Nagoya flights will resume seasonally on 29 March, operating three times a week. Meanwhile, the Frankfurt–Kuala Lumpur service launching in October 2026 will continue through summer and increase to daily.

Route Airline Start date Frequency Frankfurt–Tokyo Narita Lufthansa 28 March 2027 Daily Frankfurt–Nagoya Lufthansa 29 March 2027 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday Rome Fiumicino–Caracas ITA Airways 30 March 2027 Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday Frankfurt–Columbus Lufthansa 5 May 2027 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Frankfurt–Edmonton Discover Airlines 1 June 2027 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Munich–Phoenix Lufthansa 3 August 2027 Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Lufthansa will also add a second seasonal Munich–Delhi service from 28 March and increase frequencies on routes including Munich–Bangalore, Chicago, São Paulo and Singapore.

From Frankfurt, further increases are planned for Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, Hyderabad, Chennai and Montreal.

Discover adds Edmonton and expands Munich operations

Discover Airlines will introduce its first Frankfurt–Edmonton service on 1 June, with three weekly flights. Edmonton becomes its third Canadian destination alongside Calgary and Halifax.

The airline says it will be the only carrier offering nonstop flights between Germany and Edmonton.

Discover will also base a third Airbus A330-300 in Munich. Two additional weekly flights to Windhoek will bring its Munich–Namibia service to five departures a week.

ITA Airways will add Rome Fiumicino–Caracas on 30 March, operating three times weekly with an Airbus A330-900. A new domestic connection between Rome Fiumicino and Verona begins on 28 March.

SWISS and Austrian strengthen Asian schedules

SWISS will retain its newly introduced Bengaluru service for summer, with five weekly flights from Zurich.

Tokyo Narita frequencies will rise to daily from the start of the summer season through May, and again in October. Between June and September, SWISS will operate six weekly flights, up from five in the previous summer.

Austrian Airlines will serve Tokyo Narita and Shanghai from the start of the summer timetable. From May through October, Tokyo will receive daily flights and Shanghai five weekly services. Bangkok will remain daily throughout the season.

Austrian is also extending its Mauritius and Maldives programmes into April, with services continuing until 22 and 25 April respectively. Los Angeles returns in late April, joining its other North American destinations.

More African routes and leisure flights

Brussels Airlines will introduce Cairo with five weekly flights and increase Kilimanjaro to three weekly services.

Edelweiss will begin its Windhoek season on 16 March, rising to three weekly flights from July. Its Kilimanjaro/Zanzibar service will operate four times weekly, while Punta Cana increases to as many as four weekly flights. Malé and Tampa Bay will each receive up to five.

European additions across the group

Lufthansa will restore daily Frankfurt–Dubrovnik flights, while SWISS will add Zurich–Toulouse twice weekly between 25 June and 23 August.

Austrian plans a Vienna–Beirut service from June to September and an expanded leisure programme across Greece, Spain, Italy and France.

Brussels Airlines will retain Evenes in Norway for summer and increase frequencies to Porto, Heraklion, Zakynthos and Funchal.

Eurowings will announce its summer schedule separately.