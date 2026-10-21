Norwegian adds Seville routes from Oslo and Copenhagen for 2027

Norwegian will launch nonstop flights to Seville from Oslo and Copenhagen in spring 2027, alongside new services linking Copenhagen with Santiago de Compostela and Billund with Manchester.

All four routes will operate twice weekly. The Seville services will run in spring and autumn, with a break during the peak summer period.

Oslo and Copenhagen gain direct Seville flights

Flights from Oslo Gardermoen to Seville begin on 20 March 2027, followed by Copenhagen departures on 24 March. Both routes will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays until 16 June, then resume on 18 August and continue until 30 October.

The schedules give Scandinavian travellers new options for visiting the Andalusian capital outside the height of summer.

Catharina Solli, Norwegian’s Head of Communications, said Seville’s combination of Andalusian culture, architecture and food makes it an appealing destination for Norwegian travellers. She added that the new Oslo route would make the city more accessible.

Seville’s attractions include the Real Alcázar palace, La Giralda tower and Plaza de España. Visitors can also explore the narrow streets of Barrio Santa Cruz, the former Jewish quarter, and the city’s tapas bars. Golf courses in and around Seville offer another option for combining a city break with time outdoors.

Santiago de Compostela and Manchester join the network

Norwegian will operate Copenhagen–Santiago de Compostela flights from 19 June to 18 August 2027, with departures on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The route adds a summer connection between Denmark and northwestern Spain, while the Copenhagen–Seville service takes its seasonal break.

A new Billund–Manchester route will run from 1 April to 28 October, operating on Thursdays and Sundays.

Route Operating period in 2027 Flight days Oslo–Seville 20 March–16 June; 18 August–30 October Wednesday, Saturday Copenhagen–Seville 24 March–16 June; 18 August–30 October Wednesday, Saturday Copenhagen–Santiago de Compostela 19 June–18 August Wednesday, Saturday Billund–Manchester 1 April–28 October Thursday, Sunday

Norwegian says further new destinations will be announced later.