Frankfurt Airport adds new routes for winter 2026–27

Frankfurt Airport will serve 231 destinations in 92 countries during its winter 2026–27 schedule, with new flights to Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah and Agadir, plus expanded connections to Abu Dhabi.

Running from 25 October 2026 to 27 March 2027, the timetable includes 80 airlines, approximately 3,400 departures and around 650,000 departing seats each week.

More flights to Abu Dhabi and new Sharjah service

Air Arabia will join Frankfurt’s airline network on 15 December, launching daily flights to its Sharjah hub in the United Arab Emirates.

Condor will introduce a daily Abu Dhabi service on 4 November in partnership with Etihad Airways, with flights continuing to Bangkok. Etihad will add another daily Frankfurt–Abu Dhabi service from December, bringing the combined offering to as many as three flights a day.

Condor will also retain its daily Tel Aviv service through the winter, following the route’s summer launch.

Lufthansa adds Kuala Lumpur

Lufthansa will begin nonstop flights to Kuala Lumpur at the start of the winter schedule, serving the Malaysian capital five times a week.

Air India is increasing its Frankfurt services to both Delhi and Mumbai by one flight a week. The additions will bring Delhi to 13 weekly flights and Mumbai to six.

Several services introduced during the summer will remain available. Air China will continue flying to Beijing Daxing alongside existing connections to Beijing Capital, while China Southern will retain twice-weekly flights to Guangzhou via Ürümqi.

Qanot Sharq and Centrum Air will also continue serving Tashkent, complementing Uzbekistan Airways’ flights to the Uzbek capital.

Agadir joins Discover’s winter network

Discover Airlines will offer winter flights between Frankfurt and Agadir for the first time, operating twice a week to the Moroccan coastal city.

Royal Air Maroc will also extend its seasonal Nador service to year-round operations, adding continuity to Frankfurt’s connections with northern Morocco.

Route Airline Winter schedule update Frankfurt–Kuala Lumpur Lufthansa Five weekly flights from 25 October Frankfurt–Abu Dhabi Condor Daily service from 4 November Frankfurt–Abu Dhabi Etihad Airways Additional daily service from December Frankfurt–Sharjah Air Arabia Daily service from 15 December Frankfurt–Agadir Discover Airlines Twice-weekly winter service Frankfurt–Nador Royal Air Maroc Seasonal service becomes year-round

Gatwick and Linz flights continue through winter

Within Europe, Condor will maintain its Frankfurt–London Gatwick service, launched during the summer, with up to three daily flights.

DAT will also retain its connection to Linz in Austria, operating up to three times a day.

Frankfurt Airport notes that further changes to the winter timetable are possible.