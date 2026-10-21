Manchester Airport jobs fair to showcase around 300 vacancies

Manchester Airport will hold a free jobs fair on Wednesday 4 November, giving jobseekers the chance to meet employers recruiting for around 300 vacancies across the airport.

The event takes place at The Forum in Wythenshawe from 10am to 2pm. Roles span airport security, terminal operations, ground handling, passenger assistance, hospitality, retail and other support services.

Free tickets are available through the Manchester Airport jobs fair website, with advance booking strongly recommended.

Opportunities across airport operations and hospitality

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which operates Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted airports, will advertise positions in security, hospitality and terminal operations.

Other employers will recruit across catering, construction, logistics, recruitment and aviation support, offering opportunities for candidates with different skills and levels of experience.

Companies attending include Swissport, DHL, Unifi Aviation, dnata Catering & Retail UK, Mitie, Morson Group and Premier Jet Support. Retail and hospitality employers will include Accessorize, Pret A Manger, JD Wetherspoon, Lagardère Travel Retail and HMSHost by Avolta.

Manchester Airport’s fire service will also be represented, alongside careers and employment support organisations.

“This jobs fair is a fantastic chance for jobseekers to meet employers face-to-face, learn more about the wide variety of roles available at the airport and take the next step in developing their careers,” said Tina Edwards, People Director at Manchester Airport. “With around 300 vacancies at the moment, there are opportunities for people with a wide range of skills and experience.”

Free training and application support

The Airport Academy will attend to explain its free pre-employment support programmes, including accredited training for people preparing to apply for airport roles.

The academy is run jointly by Manchester Airport and Trafford & Stockport College Group. Other organisations at the event will include the National Careers Service, Manchester Adult Education Service and Smart Works.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their CV and be ready to speak directly with recruiters.

Manchester Airport jobs fair: key details

Detail Information Date Wednesday 4 November 2026 Time 10am–2pm Venue The Forum, Wythenshawe Admission Free; advance booking recommended Vacancies Around 300 across participating employers What to bring Copies of your CV

Successful applicants joining MAG can access benefits including discounted public transport for commuting, free on-site parking while working and when travelling on holiday, pension provision, training and retail discounts.

These benefits apply to MAG roles; employment packages offered by other participating companies may differ.