British Airways brings live opera to Heathrow Terminal 5

British Airways passengers waiting to fly to Dublin were treated to a surprise opera performance at Heathrow Terminal 5, marking the airline’s partnership with Wexford Festival Opera.

Mezzo-soprano Helen Maree Cooper and soprano Iúnó Connolly performed at the departure gate alongside British Airways cabin crew member Vanessa. The appearance brought a preview of the Irish festival to travellers heading across the Irish Sea.

Wexford Festival Opera is celebrating its 75th anniversary with performances across the town from 15 to 31 October 2026.

Wexford marks 75 years of opera

Founded in 1951, the festival is known for reviving lesser-performed operas and providing a platform for emerging singers. Its programme extends beyond Ireland’s National Opera House to theatres, streets and other venues throughout Wexford.

“Bringing the magic of opera to Terminal 5 was a wonderful way to celebrate our partnership with Wexford Festival Opera and surprise customers with something truly special before they travelled,” said Hamish McVey, British Airways’ Director of Product, Design and Partnerships.

Suzanne Nance, Executive Director of Wexford Festival Opera, said the airport performance reflected the festival’s belief that artistic experiences can reach audiences in unexpected settings.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, this special moment captured something at the very heart of our Festival: the belief that extraordinary artistic experiences can happen anywhere, transcend borders and create meaningful connections.”

British Airways backs opening production of Iris

British Airways is the lead production sponsor for Pietro Mascagni’s Iris, the festival’s opening mainstage production.

Directed by Wexford’s Artistic Director, Rosetta Cucchi, the production features Leyla Gu in the title role, Jihoon Kim as Il Cieco and tenor Joseph Calleja as Osaka. Calleja returns to a festival where he first performed in 1998, early in his career.

The sponsorship forms part of a wider partnership supporting performances, arts education and opportunities for young artists.

Support for schools and community performances

British Airways will also support the festival’s education and community programme, which includes free school workshops, practical sessions for students and opportunities for local residents to perform alongside professionals.

The initiatives include Let’s Sing Together for schoolchildren, Let’s Work Together for Transition Year students and Let’s Create Together, a community opera project.

For visitors travelling to Ireland during the festival, the anniversary programme runs until 31 October, combining mainstage productions with events across the historic harbour town.