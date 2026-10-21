QURO Bangkok Riverside becomes Thailand’s first Unscripted by Hyatt hotel

Hyatt has introduced its Unscripted by Hyatt brand to Thailand with the opening of QURO Bangkok Riverside, a 62-room hotel on the Chao Phraya River.

Formerly The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit, the property has taken on a new identity centred on art, local culture and its setting in Bangkok’s historic Bang Lamphu neighbourhood. The opening was announced on 20 October.

The hotel joins Hyatt’s 16-property portfolio in Thailand and participates in World of Hyatt.

A riverside base in historic Bangkok

QURO Bangkok Riverside sits on Phra Arthit Road beside Phra Arthit Pier, providing a base for exploring Bangkok’s old town and travelling along the river.

Nearby attractions include Khao San Road and the National Museum, with the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and Wat Arun also within reach.

The hotel’s 62 rooms feature private balconies and neighbourhood-inspired artwork, with selected accommodation offering riverfront or neighbourhood views. Contemporary interiors draw on Bang Lamphu’s mix of historic character and creative activity.

“QURO Bangkok Riverside takes its name from the word ‘Curate,’” said Sunshine Jeamjirarut, the hotel’s General Manager. “We bring together art, immersive local experiences and an unhurried approach to service to create a singular, cohesive identity.”

Rooftop pool, gallery spaces and Thai dining

The rooftop bar, QURO Point of View, overlooks the Chao Phraya River, while a rooftop pool gives guests space to relax above the surrounding streets.

At lobby level, QURO GALLERY hosts changing art displays, and QURO SOURCED presents a selection of curated pieces. BEANS Coffee Roaster is also part of the offering.

Silpa Riverside Restaurant serves Thai dishes in a relaxed setting, with a menu shaped by Bangkok’s food culture.

The hotel’s public spaces are intended to bring guests together with local residents and artists, making its gallery, dining and social areas part of the wider neighbourhood experience.

World of Hyatt benefits and opening offer

Unscripted by Hyatt is a collection of upscale independent hotels that retain their individual identities while using Hyatt’s global platform.

At QURO Bangkok Riverside, World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem points on eligible stays, subject to programme terms.

To mark the opening, members booking the “New Hotel Member Bonus Offer” can earn double points for each eligible US dollar, or equivalent, spent on the qualifying room rate and incidental charges.