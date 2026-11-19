Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Accor’s luxury brand, is promoting a new winter wellness program called “Wellness Without Walls.” The idea is that wellness should not be limited to the spa. It can also mean a day of skiing, a walk in the forest, a round of golf or an evening out without alcohol.

The program brings together Fairmont Spa, Fairmont Studio and Fairmont Fit, and it is backed by brand partners: AG1 for nutrition supplements, Hyperice for recovery tools, Nike for workout gear, and Seedlip and Lyre’s for alcohol-free drinks. These offers are only available at participating hotels.

“This winter, ‘Wellness Without Walls’ might mean an invigorating day on the mountain or a restorative afternoon at a spa,” said Emma Darby, Fairmont’s global vice president of spa and wellness.

Mountains, snow and forest therapy

In Canada, Fairmont Chateau Whistler, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise are gateways to some of North America’s best-known ski areas. Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, Fairmont Le Château Montebello, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Switzerland and the Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge in Colorado offer cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and easy access to the Alps or the Rockies.

For something slower, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge offers forest therapy and glacier-water plunges. Fairmont The Palm in Dubai runs morning yoga sessions.

Further from the snow, guests can play golf at Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland or Fairmont Grand Del Mar in California, play tennis and dive on the reef at Fairmont Mayakoba in Mexico, or go horseback riding through oak forests near Fairmont Windsor Park in England.

At some hotels, Nike workout gear can be delivered to the room, so guests do not need to pack their own. Fairmont is also AG1’s first hotel partner and offers the brand’s nutrition supplement at selected properties.

Thermal spas

Several Fairmont spas offer full thermal circuits rather than just treatments:

Fairmont Hanoi: CIRUA Bathhouse, with vitality pools, saunas and cold therapy inspired by Vietnamese culture

CIRUA Bathhouse, with vitality pools, saunas and cold therapy inspired by Vietnamese culture Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise: BASIN Glacial Waters, thermal bathing in the mountains

BASIN Glacial Waters, thermal bathing in the mountains Fairmont Bangkok Sukhumvit: traditional Thai therapies and thermal experiences high above the city

traditional Thai therapies and thermal experiences high above the city Fairmont Chateau Whistler: outdoor thermal pools, saunas and fire pits on the mountainside

outdoor thermal pools, saunas and fire pits on the mountainside Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles: biohacking treatments

At selected hotels, guests can also use Hyperice tools for percussion, compression and heat therapy after exercise or a long flight.

Alcohol-free nights out

Fairmont is also putting more focus on socializing without alcohol. At Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in California, guests can ask for Evian water instead of the usual bottle of wine in their room through the “Hold the Wine” program. At Fairmont Singapore, the ANTI:DOTE bar hosts a “Pretty Sober Night” with one of the largest alcohol-free cocktail menus of any hotel bar in the city. Participating bars across the brand use spirits from Seedlip and other alcohol-free brands.