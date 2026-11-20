Brussels Airport handled 2,270,528 passengers in October 2026, 1.9% more than a year earlier. Most of the growth came from the autumn school holidays, which this year were spread over three weeks.

The busiest day of the month was October 16, when the holidays began in French-speaking schools, with 82,000 passengers passing through the airport. Holidays in Dutch-speaking schools started two weeks later, on Friday, October 30.

Strike and Ryanair cuts held growth back

October could have been even busier. A national union action day on October 9 led to the cancellation of 105 flights, leaving about 12,000 passengers unable to travel as planned. It was the third national strike day this year to disrupt the airport. Ryanair also dropped several destinations from Brussels starting in the last week of October.

New winter routes

The winter schedule, which began at the end of October, brings three new destinations:

Nantes, France (easyJet): twice a week since October 26, a city Brussels Airport has never served before

twice a week since October 26, a city Brussels Airport has never served before Las Palmas, Spain (Transavia): three times a week

three times a week Reykjavik, Iceland (Transavia): three times a week

Spain still the top destination

The most popular countries in October were Spain, Italy, Türkiye, Germany, Morocco, Portugal, France, Greece, the United States and Switzerland. Transfer passengers made up 13% of departing travelers, and the average flight carried 153 passengers, two more than a year earlier.

Cargo grew strongly, rising 12.1% to 77,000 tonnes. Cargo carried in the holds of passenger aircraft rose 13.3%, while volumes on dedicated cargo planes fell 8.2%.