JetBlue is adding two new daily international routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL): to Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands and to Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. Tegucigalpa is a brand-new destination for JetBlue and its second in Honduras, after San Pedro Sula.

Grand Cayman flights start on February 23, 2027, and Tegucigalpa flights on February 25. JetBlue will also run a temporary daily route to Port of Spain from January 29 to February 15, 2027, in time for Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival.

“We’re strengthening Fort Lauderdale’s role as a key gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Daniel Shurz, JetBlue’s senior vice president of revenue, network and enterprise planning.

Schedules

Fort Lauderdale–Grand Cayman (B6 1399/1398): departs FLL at 12:20 p.m. and arrives at 2:00 p.m. The return flight leaves at 3:10 p.m. and lands at 4:52 p.m.

departs FLL at 12:20 p.m. and arrives at 2:00 p.m. The return flight leaves at 3:10 p.m. and lands at 4:52 p.m. Fort Lauderdale–Tegucigalpa (B6 457/458): departs FLL at 10:05 a.m. and arrives at 12:00 p.m. The return flight leaves at 1:05 p.m. and lands at 4:35 p.m.

The Tegucigalpa flights use Palmerola International Airport (XPL), located in Comayagua, which serves the Honduran capital.

Fares from $99

To mark the launch, JetBlue is offering introductory one-way fares from $99 to Grand Cayman and from $183 to Tegucigalpa in its Main cabin. In EvenMore, which comes with extra legroom, fares start at $144 and $262. The fares are only available on jetblue.com and in the JetBlue app, and seats are limited.

The routes will be flown with Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft. All passengers get free high-speed Wi-Fi, seatback entertainment, and free snacks and drinks.

A record winter at Fort Lauderdale

The new routes follow JetBlue’s recent launches from Fort Lauderdale to Barranquilla and Cali in Colombia. By the end of February 2027, the airline will fly nonstop from FLL to 20 international destinations. At peak times this winter, it expects to operate more than 150 daily departures from Fort Lauderdale, its biggest schedule ever at the airport.