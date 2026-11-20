The French town of Montbéliard is getting ready for the 40th edition of its Christmas Lights festival (Lumières de Noël), which runs from November 21 to December 24, 2026. It is the biggest tourist event in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region. The 2024 edition drew more than 550,000 visitors.

This year’s anniversary edition includes a traditional Christmas market with 170 artisans, light displays throughout the historic town center and festive events. Switzerland is the guest of honor.

The festival matters a lot to the local economy. In November and December 2024, the Pays de Montbéliard area recorded almost 390,000 overnight stays and around 800,000 day visitors.

A renovated hotel with a pool and spa

Just in time for the festival, the Kyriad Montbéliard Sochaux Hotel & Spa is promoting its renovation, completed in spring 2026. The three-star hotel belongs to Louvre Hotels Group’s Kyriad brand. It is owned and operated by SOFRA Group, a family investment company that owns 24 hotels and three restaurants in France and the United States.

The renovation added six rooms, bringing the total to 72. Renovated rooms have new bathrooms, thicker mattresses, memory foam pillows and cotton bed linen. The lobby and reception area have been completely redesigned.

The biggest change is the new wellness area, with a swimming pool, a sauna, a gym and two massage rooms. The building also has a new façade, better insulation and a heat pump to improve energy efficiency.

“The Christmas Lights festival perfectly demonstrates how destinations can create major tourism events that attract visitors from far beyond their region,” said Krystel Blondeau, managing director for France at Louvre Hotels Group. “To support this appeal, it is essential to offer accommodation that meets travellers’ expectations.”

Louvre Hotels Group, which is owned by China’s Jin Jiang International, now has more than 50 hotels in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté.