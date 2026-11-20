Emirates has donated 644 schoolbags filled with stationery to children supported by ISF Cambodia, a charity that helps young people get back into education. The bags were handed over at a ceremony at ISF’s school in Phnom Penh.

The bags are part of Emirates’ Aircrafted KIDS project. They are made from materials taken out of the airline’s aircraft during cabin refurbishments, which would otherwise be thrown away. Each bag came with pencils, notebooks and other school supplies.

“Every child deserves the chance to learn, grow and realise their potential, and we hope this initiative will play a small but meaningful part in that journey,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, Emirates’ country manager for Cambodia, who handed over the bags.

Helping children return to school

ISF Cambodia’s education program works with children who have never been to school or who have dropped out. It helps them catch up with their classmates and return to the regular school system. Around 800 students a year take part, from primary school through to higher education. For families with little money, free school supplies help cover some of the cost of sending children to class.

More than 4,000 bags so far

Aircrafted KIDS has supported schools and community groups in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Emirates has committed to reusing materials from 219 aircraft that are going through cabin refurbishment, and it has now donated more than 4,000 bags in over 10 countries.

Emirates resumed flights to Phnom Penh in 2024 and has since added Siem Reap, giving Cambodia two direct links to Dubai.