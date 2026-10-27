Sofitel Legend and UNESCO launch heritage partnership in Hanoi

Sofitel Legend and UNESCO have announced a global partnership to support cultural heritage through hotel guest experiences, artisan collaborations and voluntary donations.

Announced on 26 October 2026, the programme will begin at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi as the hotel celebrates its 125th anniversary, before expanding to other properties worldwide.

The collaboration will focus on living traditions, including craftsmanship, food culture, performing arts and knowledge passed between generations. It also includes engagement with UNESCO Biosphere Reserves to support the conservation of natural landscapes and biodiversity.

Hanoi experiences to connect guests with local heritage

The first initiatives are being developed with UNESCO’s Hanoi Office, with planned experiences ranging from pottery workshops to specialist-led visits to historic sites.

At Bát Tràng Pottery Village, guests will be able to join a half-day visit combining a museum tour, a traditional lunch and a ceramics workshop led by a master artisan.

A separate experience at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long will offer access to archaeological remains and historical artefacts not generally open to the public. A heritage specialist will accompany guests and explain the site’s history and ongoing conservation work.

The hotel also plans a Hanoi Coffee Journey, featuring a coffee meditation experience led by experts from Trung Nguyen Coffee.

Artisan collaborations and training for hotel teams

Across the participating hotels, Sofitel Legend will work with artisans, creators and heritage professionals identified with support from UNESCO networks. These collaborations will inform guest activities, exhibitions and showcases of local craftsmanship.

Hotel teams, particularly concierges, will receive training drawing on UNESCO’s expertise to help them introduce guests to each destination’s history and traditions.

“Heritage lives through the communities that carry it forward,” said Julien Pellaux, Director of Partnerships at UNESCO. “Together with Sofitel Legend, we aim to bring visitors closer to artisans and tradition bearers while supporting the transmission of knowledge and creating employment and income opportunities for local communities.”

Guests will also be able to support UNESCO through voluntary donations via the ALL Accor Charity platform, including contributions made with ALL Rewards points.

Gradual rollout across Sofitel Legend hotels

The partnership will expand progressively, with each hotel developing initiatives around its destination’s cultural identity and preservation needs.

Sofitel Legend’s portfolio includes properties in or near UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Amsterdam’s Canal Ring, Cartagena’s fortified city, Panama City’s Casco Viejo and Hanoi’s Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the cultures, traditions, and artisans who give our destinations their identity are preserved, understood, shared and transmitted on to future generations,” said Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems.

The agreement also accompanies Sofitel Legend’s ambition to grow to 10 properties by 2030.