Air India Express to begin Navi Mumbai flights in December 2026

Air India Group will begin a phased shift of selected services to Navi Mumbai International Airport in December 2026, starting with four daily domestic flights operated by Air India Express.

Announced on 25 October alongside Adani Airports, the move forms part of a wider airline transition programme supporting the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Domestic flights first, followed by West Asia services

Air India Express plans to introduce services to Oman from Navi Mumbai in January 2027, alongside planned flights to Kuwait. The Kuwait services remain subject to the necessary approvals.

The group will progressively transfer Air India Express services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat and Sharjah to the new airport. That process is expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season.

The announcement did not specify the domestic destinations or provide a route-by-route transfer schedule.

Air India Group to serve both Mumbai airports

Air India Group will continue operating across both Mumbai airports as the transition progresses. It said the arrangement would support the region’s developing dual-airport system while preserving its historic operating slots at the existing airport.

The phased move is being coordinated with the airport operator and forms part of a broader programme involving Indian and international airlines.

For passengers, the changes mean selected Air India Express domestic and West Asia services will depart from Navi Mumbai as the new schedule is introduced.

Transition supports Mumbai airport redevelopment

Adani Airport Holdings welcomed the group’s plans to begin operations at Navi Mumbai, which is being developed with multimodal transport connections and infrastructure designed to accommodate future traffic growth.

The two-airport strategy is intended to expand capacity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while enabling the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at the existing Mumbai airport.