Singapore Airlines unveils new KrisWorld and Starlink rollout

Singapore Airlines will introduce a new generation of its KrisWorld entertainment system from 2027, with upgraded screens, more personalisation and a wellness planner. A separate Starlink rollout will bring faster onboard internet to selected aircraft types from early next year.

Announced on 22 October, the entertainment upgrade will feature on 41 refurbished Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft, which will progressively enter service from 2027, as well as the airline’s upcoming Boeing 777-9s.

Features will differ by aircraft and cabin, with 4K touchscreens and Bluetooth headphone pairing available in selected cabins rather than throughout every refurbished aircraft.

Larger screens and Bluetooth audio

First Class will receive 32-inch 4K touchscreens on the refurbished A350-900ULR and future Boeing 777-9. Business Class screens will measure 22 inches on the refurbished A350s and 20 inches on the 777-9.

On the 777-9, Premium Economy screens will measure up to 16 inches, while Economy displays will reach up to 13 inches. All four cabins on that aircraft will have 4K touchscreens and Bluetooth audio pairing.

Aircraft Cabins receiving 4K touchscreens and Bluetooth pairing Refurbished A350-900 long-haul Business Class Refurbished A350-900ULR First Class and Business Class Boeing 777-9 All cabin classes

OLED displays will feature in the upgraded A350 premium cabins and selected 777-9 cabins. Spatial audio and the redesigned KrisWorld interface will be available across all cabin classes on these aircraft.

First Class passengers will receive Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. Business and Premium Economy passengers will have noise-cancelling headphones, while Economy passengers will receive wired earphones.

Easier browsing and personalised viewing

The redesigned interface will introduce larger icons, clearer menus and improved search tools. A mini-player will allow passengers to continue watching while browsing other content, and a sidebar will display flight information without interrupting playback.

KrisWorld will offer more than 2,500 entertainment options, refreshed monthly, including films, television series, music and podcasts. BBC News and Sport 24 will provide live news and sports, while a simplified Kids’ Mode will offer age-appropriate content.

Passengers signing in with a KrisFlyer account will be able to save favourites, receive recommendations and resume programmes started on a previous flight. They can also view connection details for onward Singapore Airlines flights departing from Singapore.

First and Business Class passengers will be able to save preferred seat positions for future journeys. First Class passengers can also save lighting preferences.

Starlink begins rolling out in early 2027

Singapore Airlines will progressively introduce Starlink on its Airbus A380, A350-900 long-haul and A350-900ULR fleets from early 2027.

The airline says the service will support streaming, gaming, social media and work on personal devices, with connectivity from take-off to landing. Plans for other aircraft types will be announced once confirmed.

Unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi will remain available to Suites, First and Business Class passengers, as well as PPS Club members and KrisFlyer members travelling in Premium Economy or Economy, on Starlink-equipped aircraft.

The refurbished A350 cabins and new 777-9s will also feature USB-C charging, with wireless charging pads in First and Business Class.

Wellness tools and new cabins to follow

A new KrisWorld wellness planner will include sleep and meditation tracks, breathing exercises, gentle seated stretches and healthy-living content. It will also offer seat and lighting recommendations in First and Business Class, alongside beverage suggestions across cabins.

“Our customers told us that they wanted more choice and flexibility in how they spend their time on board, as well as entertainment and connectivity that fit more naturally into their journey,” said Yeoh Phee Teik, Singapore Airlines’ Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.

The upgrades form part of a wider product refresh that Singapore Airlines will unveil in November 2026. This includes new long-haul cabins, dining, amenities and ground services.

First Class will be introduced on the A350-900ULR for the first time, while the refurbished A350 fleet will receive new Business Class seats. Existing Premium Economy and Economy seats on those aircraft will be refreshed.