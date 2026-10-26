Brussels Airport to expand border control as EES delays persist

Brussels Airport plans to add eight border control positions at arrivals by December 2026 and six additional e-gates in early 2027 as it works to reduce queues linked to the European Entry/Exit System (EES).

Announcing the investment on 23 October, the airport said processing times remained too long despite an earlier expansion of border control facilities. It is also calling for technical improvements and wider access to automated gates for eligible passengers.

Eight additional border control positions at arrivals

The eight new positions will increase manual border control capacity at arrivals by 66%, according to the airport. The expansion will bring that capacity to twice its level a year earlier.

Brussels Airport said it would work with the relevant authorities and partners to bring the additional positions into use as soon as possible. It stressed that infrastructure needs to be fully staffed to help reduce waiting times.

The six new e-gates, ordered in May 2026 for delivery in early 2027, will increase automated border control capacity at arrivals by 50%.

These additions follow investments in 2025 that increased manual border control positions by 20% at arrivals and 25% at departures.

Biometric registration slows passenger processing

The airport said EES registration, including the collection of facial images and fingerprints, has substantially increased the time required for border checks.

During the morning arrivals peak, average processing times for passengers requiring visas are now two to three times longer, according to Brussels Airport. It said queues lengthened again in September after a slight improvement in August.

Restrictions on access to e-gates have added to the pressure, with some travellers who previously used automated checks now having to pass through manual border control.

The airport has also installed 60 EES pre-registration kiosks. However, it said technical problems affecting government suppliers have delayed functionality intended to allow eligible travellers from certain non-European countries to use the e-gates.

At arrivals, automated gate access remains limited to certain nationalities and passengers already registered in EES, the airport added.

Airport calls for improvements across Europe

Alongside the expansion, Brussels Airport is backing calls from ACI Europe and Airlines for Europe for changes to EES implementation.

Its priorities include more efficient biometric checks and a widely available app that would allow travellers to register before reaching the border. The airport wants such a service to be usable in Belgium.

It is also calling for flexibility during periods of severe congestion, including the temporary suspension of biometric registration while maintaining security checks.

Brussels Airport said it is working with the relevant authorities through a dedicated steering group to improve passenger waiting times while ensuring secure border controls.