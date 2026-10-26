Lufthansa launches Kuala Lumpur–Frankfurt flights with Allegris Dreamliner

Lufthansa has launched a year-round nonstop service between Kuala Lumpur and Frankfurt, adding its fourth destination in Southeast Asia and bringing its Allegris cabin to Malaysia.

The route initially operates five times a week using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 287 seats across three travel classes. It gives passengers departing Malaysia direct access to Lufthansa’s Frankfurt hub, with onward connections across Europe, North America and other international markets.

Kuala Lumpur–Frankfurt flight schedule

Flight LH705 departs Kuala Lumpur at 11:55 p.m. and arrives in Frankfurt at 6:00 a.m. the following day. In the opposite direction, LH704 leaves Frankfurt at 9:30 p.m. and reaches Kuala Lumpur at 4:40 p.m. the next day. All times are local.

The schedule is designed to connect with Lufthansa’s wider network at Frankfurt. Kuala Lumpur joins Bangkok, Singapore and Phuket in the airline’s Southeast Asian network.

“With the launch of our nonstop service between Kuala Lumpur and Frankfurt, we are strengthening the connection between Malaysia and Europe while bringing our latest long-haul aircraft and Allegris travel experience to the market,” said Frank Naeve, Lufthansa Group Senior Vice President Global Sales.

Allegris cabin introduced on Malaysia route

The Boeing 787-9 serving Kuala Lumpur features Lufthansa’s Allegris cabin, which offers a wider choice of seating options across its travel classes.

The deployment forms part of Lufthansa’s expansion of the product during the winter 2026 schedule, with additional destinations receiving Allegris-equipped aircraft from Frankfurt and Munich.

Naeve said the route would serve both corporate and leisure demand, citing Malaysia’s role as a centre for business and investment alongside its cultural and visitor attractions.

New connection supports tourism and business travel

The launch adds capacity between Malaysia and Germany, which Lufthansa identifies as Malaysia’s most important trading partner within the European Union. More than 700 German companies operate in Malaysia, according to the airline.

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, welcomed the service as a boost to connectivity with Germany and the wider European market.