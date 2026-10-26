IHG signs 103-room Holiday Inn Express in Perth CBD

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with SKS Group to convert a former office building on St Georges Terrace into the 103-room Holiday Inn Express Perth City Centre.

Announced on 26 October 2026, the project will give the former Singapore Airlines House at 178 St Georges Terrace a new use as a hotel for business and leisure travellers. An opening date has not been announced.

Office conversion on St Georges Terrace

The hotel will be located near Perth’s major corporate offices, Elizabeth Quay and the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, with public transport links and dining, shopping and entertainment options nearby.

Plans call for the brand’s Generation 5 design, with flexible communal spaces and smart technology. Facilities will include an EXPRESS Café & Bar, one meeting room and an on-site gym.

Eugene Lim, Director and Chief Financial Officer of SKS Group, said the conversion would bring a new purpose to an established CBD property.

“We see significant long-term opportunity in Perth’s hotel sector, and this project is an important step in expanding our hospitality portfolio with IHG in Australia,” he said.

Holiday Inn Express Cockburn to open in December

The agreement is SKS Group’s second hotel project with IHG in Australia. Its 170-room Holiday Inn Express Cockburn is preparing to open in December 2026, taking the two Perth developments to a combined 273 rooms.

The companies also work together in Malaysia, where SKS Group owns Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre.

Matt Tripolone, Managing Director, Australasia & Pacific at IHG Hotels & Resorts, pointed to demand from both business and leisure travellers as a reason for the group’s continued expansion in Perth.