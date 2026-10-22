IHG passes 1,000 hotels in Europe as expansion continues

IHG Hotels & Resorts has surpassed 1,000 open hotels in Europe, following three years of growth that added more than 210 properties to its regional portfolio.

Announcing the milestone on 22 October, the company said its European hotel network had grown by more than 25% on a net basis over that period. A further 280-plus hotels are in development, comprising both new-build properties and conversions of existing hotels.

The milestone follows what IHG described as a record year for European openings and signings in 2025.

More brands enter new European markets

Since the start of 2024, IHG has recorded 36 occasions when one of its brands opened its first hotel in a European country, excluding Ruby properties. Recent debuts include openings in Iceland, Sweden and Greece.

The group has also broadened its portfolio through the acquisition of the Ruby brand and the launch of Noted Collection, its 21st brand. Noted Collection has secured seven hotel signings globally.

“Surpassing 1,000 open hotels in Europe is a defining moment for IHG and a clear reflection of the strong momentum we are building across the region,” said Karin Sheppard, IHG’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Europe. “We are purposefully scaling our portfolio by growing new and established brands in priority markets, supported by sustained investment in our enterprise.”

London, Marseille and Vienna among recent additions

IHG highlighted three properties illustrating its expansion across luxury, lifestyle and premium hotels.

The Hari London joins Vignette Collection

The 85-room Hari London, Vignette Collection offers a residential-style stay in Belgravia, near Knightsbridge and Hyde Park.

Its addition brings Vignette Collection’s European presence to 13 open hotels, with another 16 in development.

Ruby makes its French debut in Marseille

Ruby Lilou Hotel Marseille marks the brand’s entry into France.

Located between the Vieux Port and La Joliette, the hotel features locally inspired interiors, social spaces and a rooftop terrace, with access to the waterfront and the city’s cultural and business districts.

Crowne Plaza opens in Vienna’s Margareten district

The recently opened Crowne Plaza Vienna has 195 guestrooms and panoramic city views.

Designed by architect David Chipperfield, with inspiration drawn from the Austrian National Library, the property adds to a European Crowne Plaza portfolio of 98 open hotels. A further 21 are in the pipeline.

Further growth planned across Europe

IHG’s expansion gives travellers and members of its IHG One Rewards programme a wider choice of properties across the region. The loyalty programme now has more than 160 million members globally.

The company cited Europe’s continued tourism appeal as a factor supporting development. According to UN Tourism figures quoted by IHG, the region received approximately 793 million international arrivals in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global total.

IHG expects its mix of hotel conversions and new developments to support further growth across Europe.