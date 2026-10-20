Hyatt Centric opens first Missouri hotel in downtown St. Louis

Hyatt has opened Hyatt Centric Downtown St. Louis, bringing the brand to Missouri for the first time with a 142-room hotel in a historic Washington Avenue building.

Announced on 19 October, the opening adds a downtown option for leisure and business travellers, with dining, a seasonal rooftop bar and pool, and approximately 11,750 square feet of meeting and event space.

The hotel is located at 1501 Washington Avenue, providing a base for visiting attractions such as City Museum, the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium, as well as attending events at America’s Center Convention Complex.

A former shoe company headquarters gets a new chapter

The eleven-storey building dates to 1910, when it was constructed as the headquarters of Roberts, Johnson & Rand Shoe Company. It reflects Washington Avenue’s former role as a centre of St. Louis’s garment and footwear industries.

Its Sullivanesque façade features slender vertical columns, elaborate ornamentation and Art Nouveau influences. Inside, guestrooms and suites combine industrial-inspired design with contemporary furnishings, high ceilings and oversized windows. Selected rooms include a separate seating area with a sofa.

“With a welcoming address, thoughtful spaces to gather and easy access to the places that make St. Louis special, the hotel brings the city’s history forward rather than treating it as a backdrop, giving guests a downtown base with a genuine sense of place,” said Bill Tirone, the hotel’s General Manager.

Local flavours and a seasonal rooftop venue

The Link, the hotel’s lobby restaurant and bar, serves New American dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. St. Louis-inspired options include toasted ravioli and The Hill Classic pizza, with a wood-burning pizza oven and wood-fired grill central to the kitchen.

The restaurant takes its name from Theodore C. Link, the architect associated with the building and best known for designing St. Louis Union Station.

Guests can also use the Lobby Bar or pick up sandwiches, salads and essentials at Provisions, the hotel’s 24-hour market.

On the rooftop, Expedition combines a seasonal bar and pool with views across downtown St. Louis. Scheduled to operate in spring and summer, the venue will serve lunch and dinner, shareable dishes and cocktails.

Meeting space and opening points offer

The hotel’s event facilities cater to business meetings, weddings and other celebrations, with a ballroom capable of accommodating more than 200 guests. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness centre and pet-friendly accommodation.

Brad Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Explore St. Louis, said the opening brings new life to a Washington Avenue landmark near America’s Center and The Dome.

To mark the launch, World of Hyatt members who book the “New Hotel Member Bonus Offer” rate can earn double points on eligible room spending and incidental charges, subject to the offer’s terms.

Reservations are available through the hotel’s website.