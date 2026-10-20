Munich Airport adds long-haul and Nordic flights for winter 2026–27

Munich Airport will offer flights to 182 destinations in 67 countries during its winter 2026–27 schedule, with increased frequencies to Asia, Africa and the Americas alongside more services to northern Scandinavia and Finnish Lapland.

The timetable runs from 25 October 2026 to 27 March 2027. Two airlines, Cyprus Airways and Fly2Galicia, join the winter programme, while several routes introduced during the summer will continue.

More flights to Bangkok, Singapore and the Americas

Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways will each increase their Munich services from seven to ten flights a week, serving Singapore and Bangkok respectively.

Lufthansa will raise frequencies to Mexico City, Johannesburg and São Paulo from three to five weekly flights on each route.

Bangkok will receive a further seasonal increase between 16 January and 26 February 2027, when Lufthansa adds a second daily flight. Combined with Thai Airways’ schedule, this will give passengers up to four daily departures to the Thai capital on selected weekdays.

beOND will also increase its Maldives service to four flights a week. These services will include a stop in either Dubai or Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Airport.

Lufthansa schedules A350-1000 debut from Munich

According to the airport’s announcement, Lufthansa’s first Airbus A350-1000 is scheduled to make its inaugural flight from Munich to Tokyo Haneda on 3 December.

Named “Deutschland” and carrying a special Lufthansa anniversary livery, the aircraft is also scheduled to serve Shanghai and Singapore in the following weeks.

Nine further A350-1000s are due to be based in Munich progressively.

More winter connections to Scandinavia and Lapland

Lufthansa will double its Tromsø service from two to four flights a week, expanding access to northern Norway during the winter season.

In Finnish Lapland, flights to Kittilä will increase from two to three a week from 1 February 2027. Lufthansa will also operate twice-weekly flights to Rovaniemi from 4 December, alongside services by Norwegian.

Discover Airlines will add a weekly flight to Ivalo from early January 2027, giving travellers another option for trips centred on snowy landscapes, winter activities and Northern Lights viewing.

Destination Airline Winter schedule update Tromsø Lufthansa Increases to four flights weekly Kittilä Lufthansa Increases to three flights weekly from 1 February Rovaniemi Lufthansa Two flights weekly from 4 December Ivalo Discover Airlines One flight weekly from early January

New airlines and summer routes retained

Fly2Galicia will connect Munich with Santiago de Compostela twice a week. The northwestern Spanish city is known for its UNESCO-listed old town and its role as the destination of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage routes.

Cyprus Airways will introduce twice-weekly flights to Larnaca from 17 December, adding a Mediterranean option to the winter network.

Three services introduced during the summer will remain in the timetable: Air Serbia’s daily Belgrade flights, Bluebird’s three weekly flights to Tel Aviv and Royal Jordanian’s three weekly services to Amman.