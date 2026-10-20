Hilton and Scandic sign Nordic expansion deal with Copenhagen hotel planned

Hilton and Scandic Hotels Group have signed a multi-year development agreement covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, with a 284-room hotel near Copenhagen Airport announced as the first project.

The partnership will combine Hilton’s brands and international distribution with Scandic’s regional operations. It will focus on individual hotel development opportunities rather than a wider conversion of Scandic’s existing portfolio.

The companies also plan to introduce new benefits for Hilton Honors and Scandic Friends members, although details have not yet been announced.

Copenhagen Airport hotel expected to open in 2029

The first property under the agreement will carry the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand and be located at Scanport, adjacent to Copenhagen Airport.

Expected to open in 2029, the hotel will be operated by Scandic under a franchise agreement with Hilton. Planned facilities include a restaurant and bar, meeting and event spaces, wellness amenities, a fitness area and an executive lounge overlooking the Öresund Strait.

Construction will begin once the remaining conditions for the project have been met.

The airport location and meeting facilities will position the hotel to serve passengers, business travellers and event organisers.

Partnership builds on Helsinki hotels

Hilton and Scandic have worked together for more than two decades. Scandic currently operates three Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties in Helsinki: Hilton Helsinki Airport, Hilton Helsinki Strand and Hilton Helsinki Kalastajatorppa.

A phased refurbishment is also planned for Hilton Helsinki Airport, with improvements to key guest-facing areas. The announcement did not specify a completion date or a detailed renovation schedule.

“Having successfully franchised and operated Hilton hotels in Helsinki for many years, we have demonstrated the strength of combining a global brand with Scandic’s leading operational platform,” said Jens Mathiesen, President and CEO of Scandic Hotels Group. “Together with Hilton, we see attractive opportunities to grow and expand our business across the Nordics.”

Loyalty benefits to follow

The agreement includes plans to give members of both companies’ loyalty programmes more opportunities across their networks.

Hilton and Scandic have not yet explained how the benefits will work or when they will become available. The announcement does not set out reciprocal points earning, redemption or status arrangements.

Chris Nassetta, Hilton’s President and CEO, described the agreement as “a significant milestone for Hilton in the Nordics, creating a clear pathway to expand our leading brands across four important markets.”

The companies cited growing international interest in Nordic travel, including nature-based holidays, outdoor activities and cooler-climate destinations, as a backdrop to the expansion. Beyond Copenhagen, further hotel locations and opening dates have yet to be announced.