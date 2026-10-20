United expands Economy meal preorders to 420 more daily flights

United Airlines has expanded its Economy meal preorder programme to shorter flights across North America and the Caribbean, giving up to 65,000 additional passengers a day access to advance food ordering.

Announced on 19 October, the change lowers the minimum flight distance for fresh food preorders from more than 1,190 miles to more than 900 miles. Around 420 additional daily flights are now eligible, including services between Chicago and Houston, Denver and San Francisco, and Houston and Washington, D.C.

The programme allows Economy passengers to choose from eligible food items for purchase before they travel.

How United’s meal preorder service works

Passengers can place orders through United’s website or mobile app from five days until 24 hours before departure.

Available items appear in the website’s “Trips” section, while app users receive a notification when ordering opens for their flight. Options include fresh meals from the Bistro on Board menu, snackboxes and other eligible retail items.

United notes that preordered meals may be unavailable in certain circumstances.

“We want our customers to have more of what they value when they fly – more choice, more convenience and a better experience onboard,” said David Kinzelman, United’s Chief Customer Officer.

Sandwiches, breakfast dishes and refreshed snackboxes

The fresh food menu rotates monthly and includes sandwiches, burgers, pasta and breakfast dishes.

Current selections include a pork mojo burrito, a Chicago patty melt by Jeff Mauro of Mauro Provisions, a hot honey chicken and waffle sandwich, and a cinnamon apple waffle.

United will also refresh the contents of its Tapas, Takeoff and Recline snackboxes from 1 November. Other seasonal offerings include the limited-edition Wishes snackbox, developed with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to support its work with children with critical illnesses.

Wider onboard upgrades continue

The meal preorder expansion comes alongside changes to United’s connectivity and entertainment offering.

The airline says Starlink Wi-Fi is now available across its entire two-cabin regional fleet and on more than 280 mainline aircraft. Access is free for MileagePlus members on equipped flights, with fleetwide installations expected to be completed in 2027.

United has also added TBS to its live television lineup on Starlink-enabled seatback screens. The live programming service is available on more than 200 aircraft, covering approximately 900 daily flights.

The airline expects to have seatback screens on up to 1,000 aircraft before the end of 2027, as it continues to expand onboard entertainment across its fleet.