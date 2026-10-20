Changi Airport handles 17.4 million passengers in Q3 2026

Singapore Changi Airport recorded 17.4 million passenger movements between July and September 2026, a 0.4% increase on the same period last year, as it added four passenger airlines to its network.

Aircraft movements rose faster than passenger traffic, with landings and take-offs increasing by 2.5% to 93,900 during the quarter. Cargo throughput grew by 8% to 574,000 tonnes, supported by demand for semiconductor and electronics shipments.

Vietnam and China lead growth among major markets

Europe, Northeast Asia and the Southwest Pacific were key contributors to passenger traffic growth in the third quarter.

China, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia and India were Changi’s five largest passenger markets. Among its top 10 markets, Vietnam recorded the strongest year-on-year growth at 20.5%, followed by China at 10.4%.

Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Denpasar in Bali, Bangkok and Shanghai were the airport’s busiest routes. Within the top 10 routes, Tokyo and Melbourne posted the largest increases, growing by 5.2% and 5.1% respectively.

“Demand for air travel remained resilient in the third quarter, with growth led by Europe and Northeast Asia,” said Lim Ching Kiat, Changi Airport Group’s Executive Vice President for Air Hub and Cargo Development. “While airlines continue to navigate elevated fuel costs and other operational pressures, we remain focused on working with our partners to strengthen connectivity, grow promising routes and pursue new opportunities that enhance Changi’s position as a leading global air hub.”

Four airlines join Changi’s passenger network

The airport welcomed Oman Air, Sun PhuQuoc Airways, AirBorneo and 9 Air during the quarter, adding options for travel to the Middle East, Vietnam, Malaysia and China.

Airline Service introduced Frequency Oman Air Singapore–Muscat Four times weekly Sun PhuQuoc Airways Singapore–Phu Quoc Daily AirBorneo Singapore–Kuching Daily 9 Air Singapore–Yinchuan via Guangzhou Daily

The 9 Air service added Yinchuan as a new city link for Changi, with flights operating via Guangzhou.

Xiamen Airlines also expanded its Singapore network, introducing daily services to Changsha and Nanjing.

Technology shipments support cargo growth

Changi attributed its stronger cargo performance to demand across both imports and exports, particularly shipments of semiconductors and electronics linked to artificial intelligence.

China, the United States, Australia, Hong Kong and India were the airport’s largest cargo markets during the quarter.

SF Airlines launched a Shanghai–Singapore service in September, adding to its existing Shenzhen operations. DHL Global Forwarding also announced plans for a Singapore Coldchain Hub at Changi Airfreight Centre, intended to support the handling and distribution of time- and temperature-sensitive goods.