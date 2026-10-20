American Airlines to launch Miami–Barcelona, Venezuela flights

American Airlines will launch its first service to Barcelona, Venezuela, on 15 January 2027, adding a third destination in the country alongside Caracas and Maracaibo.

The new route will connect Miami International Airport (MIA) with Barcelona (BLA) three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Flights will use Embraer 175 aircraft with a premium cabin, Wi-Fi and in-seat power.

Tickets are available through American’s website and mobile app, following their release on 19 October.

New link to eastern Venezuela

Barcelona and neighbouring Puerto La Cruz are important commercial and industrial centres in eastern Venezuela. The route will give the region a nonstop connection to South Florida and access to American’s wider network through Miami.

According to the airline, passengers will be able to connect to more than 100 destinations across North America with one stop.

“The addition of Barcelona further strengthens our long-standing commitment to the country,” said Stephen Neuman, American’s Senior Vice President and Chief Government Affairs Officer. “This new flight to our Miami hub will also benefit customers with one-stop access to more than 100 destinations in North America.”

Venezuela network grows to 24 weekly flights

Once Barcelona launches, American will operate 24 weekly flights between Miami and Venezuela.

Route from Miami Frequency Caracas (CCS) Twice daily Maracaibo (MAR) Daily Barcelona (BLA) Three times weekly from 15 January 2027

American says it is currently the only US airline serving Venezuela. Earlier in 2026, it became the first US carrier to resume flights to the country since 2019.

The airline also operated a dedicated relief flight to Caracas following earthquakes in Venezuela, delivering more than 9,000 pounds of essential supplies. It subsequently resumed daily passenger service when Caracas reopened to international flights.

The Barcelona addition extends American’s Venezuelan network into the east of the country, complementing its existing links to the capital and Maracaibo.