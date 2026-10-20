Lufthansa retires final Airbus A340-600 after 23 years

Lufthansa has ended scheduled commercial operations with the Airbus A340-600, bringing the aircraft type’s 23-year service with the airline to a close.

The final flight, LH419 from Washington, D.C., landed in Frankfurt on Monday 19 October 2026. Aircraft D-AIHW carried 267 passengers and 15 crew members on the eight-hour, five-minute journey.

Its retirement marks another step in Lufthansa’s fleet renewal programme, under which the airline expects next-generation aircraft to account for 70% of its long-haul fleet by 2028.

Final Washington–Frankfurt flight draws aviation enthusiasts

Aviation enthusiasts gathered in Frankfurt to welcome the aircraft, while passengers applauded on board. According to Lufthansa, many had booked specifically to join the farewell flight, and everyone received a commemorative booklet.

The flight was captained by Francesco Sciortino, Lufthansa Airlines Board Member and Hub Manager Frankfurt, who has flown the A340-600 for many years.

“We will never forget this last flight with the A340-600,” Sciortino said. “I am grateful that this aircraft has safely carried more than 40 million guests across the globe in 23 years.”

Lufthansa says the type completed its service with the airline without an accident.

Two decades in Lufthansa’s long-haul network

Lufthansa took delivery of its first A340-600, registered D-AIHB, on 25 November 2003. The aircraft was named “Bremerhaven” the following year, and its early destinations included Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile.

At 75.30 metres long, the A340-600 was the world’s longest passenger aircraft when it entered Lufthansa’s fleet. The airline operated 24 examples over the course of the programme.

Beyond scheduled passenger services, the type supported climate research through the CARIBIC project and carried Germany’s national football team to Brazil for its successful World Cup campaign.

A350-1000s, 787s and 777-9s to replace older aircraft

Lufthansa describes the transition as the largest fleet modernisation in its history. Alongside the A340-600’s departure, it plans to retire the Airbus A340-300, Airbus A330-200 and Boeing 747-400 by 2027.

The airline expects Airbus A350-1000s and additional Boeing 787s to arrive soon, with the Boeing 777-9 expected in 2027. These dates remain delivery expectations.

Lufthansa says 18 Boeing 787-9s are already in service, with another 11 due by 2027.

Citing manufacturer figures, the airline says the new A350-1000 and 777-9 aircraft consume around 30% less kerosene than the older aircraft they replace, with corresponding reductions in emissions and lower noise levels.

The renewal will also reduce the number of aircraft types in service, simplifying maintenance, crew training and operational planning.