London Luton Airport offers £2 National Express coach fares

London Luton Airport has partnered with National Express to offer up to 10,000 one-way coach tickets at £2, giving passengers a lower-cost option for travelling between London and the airport this autumn.

The promotion runs until 10 December, with discounted tickets subject to availability. It covers 49 direct daily services linking the airport with London pick-up points including Victoria, Baker Street, Paddington, Marble Arch, St John’s Wood and Golders Green.

The offer comes as Luton prepares to handle almost 462,000 passengers during the October half-term holiday period.

£20 family rail offer includes the DART shuttle

Families travelling by train can also use a £20 half-term family saver ticket on the Luton Airport Express.

The offer covers up to two adults and four children and includes the DART shuttle between Luton Airport Parkway station and the terminal. The airport advertises a journey time of as little as 32 minutes from London St Pancras via the train and shuttle connection.

Passengers should check the applicable travel dates, availability and ticket conditions before booking either promotion.

“We know that passenger experience begins from the passenger’s front door, and these eye-catching offers ensure the best possible start for those arriving by rail or coach,” said Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport.

Public transport push ahead of half-term

The airport says the discounted fares form part of its efforts to encourage more passengers to use public transport.

Its new online journey planner compares options based on a passenger’s starting point, available connections and preferred travel times.

Rafael Fernandez, Managing Director of National Express, said: “With household budgets continuing to be under pressure, our £2 fares give customers the opportunity to get from London to the airport for less.”

National Express services take passengers directly to the terminal.

Free security reservations available

Passengers can also reserve a security time slot through Luton’s free Prebook Security service.

The system lets travellers book a 30-minute window to use a dedicated route through security, helping them plan their time at the airport. Reservations open four days before a flight and remain available until 60 minutes before arrival at the airport.

Slots can be booked through the Prebook Security service.

Luton says Corfu, Malaga and Rhodes are among its popular sunshine destinations for half-term, while Barcelona, Berlin, Bilbao, Milan and Prague feature prominently among city-break choices.