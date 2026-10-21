Hilton to move stock listing to Nasdaq on 5 November

Hilton plans to transfer its stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq on 5 November 2026, retaining its existing ticker symbol, HLT.

Shares are expected to trade on the NYSE until the market closes on 4 November, before beginning trading on Nasdaq the following morning. Hilton said shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the move.

The hotel group said the transfer will not change its business strategy or capital allocation priorities.

Move follows expansion to 28 hotel brands

Hilton presented the exchange change as part of its development since returning to the public markets in 2013, when its portfolio comprised 10 brands and roughly 4,100 hotels in 90 countries and territories.

As of 30 June 2026, the company had 28 brands and 9,453 properties across 144 countries and territories. Its luxury and lifestyle portfolio had grown from 47 hotels to approximately 1,200 over the same period.

Hilton Honors membership also increased from 39 million to 260 million.

Measure 2013 June 2026 Hotel brands 10 28 Properties 4,080 9,453 Rooms 671,926 1,384,842 Countries and territories 90 144 Development pipeline rooms 185,699 541,300 Hilton Honors members 39 million 260 million

The 2013 figures are drawn from Hilton’s registration statement filed on 11 December 2013. The 2026 figures are as of 30 June.

“Nasdaq is closely aligned with our growth ambitions, and we look forward to joining a marketplace that is highly respected as the home of many of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Chris Nassetta, Hilton’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Technology remains part of Hilton’s growth plans

Alongside its portfolio expansion, Hilton highlighted investment in AI-powered trip planning and personalised digital messaging for guests.

The company says its modernised technology platform allows it to introduce new guest-facing tools more quickly across its network. It also recently appointed a new chief technology officer.

These developments support Hilton’s asset-light business model, which centres on its brands, management and franchise operations.

Adena Friedman, Nasdaq’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are proud to welcome Hilton to Nasdaq and look forward to supporting the company as it builds on its legacy and enters a new chapter.”

A long relationship with the NYSE

Hilton became the first hotel company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1946. It returned to the exchange in 2013 after a period under private ownership by Blackstone.

“We are deeply grateful to the New York Stock Exchange for its longstanding partnership and the important role it has played in our public-company journey,” Nassetta said.

For travellers, the announcement concerns Hilton’s stock-market listing. The company has announced no changes to hotel bookings or Hilton Honors benefits as part of the transfer.