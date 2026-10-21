Jet2 extends Stansted–Tunisia flights into winter 2027–28

Jet2 has extended its planned London Stansted–Tunisia programme into winter 2027–28, citing strong early demand for the new destination.

Flights to Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport, due to launch for summer 2027, will now operate until 28 November instead of ending on 31 October. After a winter break, the twice-weekly service will resume on 13 February 2028 and continue into the summer.

Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, giving travellers from London and the South East more options for late-autumn and February holidays.

Extended season covers half-term breaks

The revised programme will include travel opportunities during both the October and February half-term periods, although school holiday dates vary by area.

Route Operating days Extended schedule London Stansted–Enfidha-Hammamet Wednesday and Sunday Summer 2027 service continues until 28 November London Stansted–Enfidha-Hammamet Wednesday and Sunday Flights resume on 13 February 2028

The extension does not amount to a continuous winter service, with a gap between the final November flight and the February restart.

Jet2 announced Tunisia as a new destination from Stansted in June, when flights and package holidays went on sale for summer 2027. The airline says demand from customers and independent travel agents has prompted it to add the extra dates before the route launches.

Early bookings drive expansion

“With plenty of demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book early and looking to book Tunisia for some winter sunshine, we are delighted to be extending our programme from London Stansted Airport,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2. “This expansion gives customers across the South East even more opportunities to enjoy everything that Tunisia has to offer.”

Ciaran Brannigan, Commercial Director at London Stansted, said the additional flights would give passengers more choice for a winter sunshine break from the airport.

Flights and package holidays are available through Jet2 and Jet2holidays.