Berlin Brandenburg Airport adds new routes for winter 2026–27

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) will offer flights to 140 destinations in 50 countries during its winter 2026–27 schedule, with around 70 airlines operating between 25 October and 27 March.

The timetable brings new connections to Finnish Lapland, Italy and southeastern Europe, alongside more options for travel through Middle Eastern hubs. Passengers will also see changes to Terminal 2 check-in arrangements from November.

More connections through Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai

Condor’s daily nonstop Abu Dhabi service, launched on 15 October, continues into winter under a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways. Passengers can connect through the UAE capital to destinations across Asia, Africa and Australia.

Qatar Airways will return to three daily flights between BER and Doha from 1 November. Eurowings will resume daily Dubai flights on the same date, followed by twice-weekly Jeddah services from 12 November.

Baghdad joins Eurowings’ network on 10 December, with one weekly flight and a second weekly departure during the Christmas and New Year period.

Air Algérie will maintain a weekly Algiers service, moving its departure day to Sunday. The route also provides onward connections through the airline’s hub, including to Johannesburg.

Kuusamo joins an expanded Lapland programme

Two airlines will add Kuusamo to BER’s winter network. airBaltic begins a weekly service on 19 December, followed by Eurowings on 20 December.

Eurowings will also increase flights to Rovaniemi and Kittilä compared with the previous winter, expanding options for travellers heading to Finnish Lapland.

For seasonal UK trips, easyJet will serve Newcastle twice weekly from 20 November to 21 December. Eurowings will fly to Edinburgh once or twice a week between 4 December and 4 January.

New routes to Italy and southeastern Europe

Eurowings will introduce four weekly flights to Rome and three to Bologna from 2 November. Its Lisbon, Porto and Bilbao services will continue through winter, while Sarajevo returns to the airline’s network on 20 December.

Wizz Air is adding several routes, including daily Milan Malpensa flights from 14 December, its first service from BER to Italy.

Destination Airline Frequency Start date Vilnius Wizz Air Three times weekly 26 October Rome Eurowings Four times weekly 2 November Bologna Eurowings Three times weekly 2 November Sarajevo Wizz Air Twice weekly 3 December Baghdad Eurowings Weekly; twice weekly over Christmas and New Year 10 December Milan Malpensa Wizz Air Daily 14 December Pristina Wizz Air Three times weekly 14 December Suceava Wizz Air Three times weekly 17 December Kuusamo airBaltic Weekly 19 December

Wizz Air’s four-times-weekly Sofia service, introduced on 20 September, also forms part of the network. easyJet will serve both Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate during winter.

Terminal 2 check-in arrangements change in November

From 2 November, Terminal 2 check-in will open between two and two-and-a-half hours before each flight, depending on the airline.

Passengers travelling with hand luggage only may also use Terminal 1 security checkpoints, which continue to open at 04:00. All departure gates are accessible from every security checkpoint.

The airport notes that schedules and operating arrangements may change after publication.