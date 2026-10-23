Marriott Bonvoy and Samsung Card launch premium travel card in Korea

Marriott Bonvoy and Samsung Card have launched a premium co-branded credit card in South Korea, offering automatic hotel status, points on everyday purchases and up to two Free Night Awards when spending requirements are met.

The Marriott Bonvoy THE PRESTIGE Samsung Card carries an annual fee of KRW 1 million. Its benefits include Gold Elite status on approval, a spending-based route to Platinum Elite, airport lounge access and credits at participating Marriott properties in Korea.

Free night awards linked to annual spending

Cardholders can earn a Free Night Award worth up to 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending KRW 12 million in the first year. The threshold rises to KRW 24 million in subsequent years.

Reaching those same eligible spending levels also qualifies cardholders for Platinum Elite status.

A separate Free Night Award worth up to 50,000 points is available after KRW 50 million in cumulative spending within a 12-month period. Members meeting both thresholds can therefore receive two awards during that period.

The awards are certificates for eligible hotel stays, rather than points deposited into a member’s account.

Benefit Spending requirement Automatic Gold Elite status Card approval; no spending threshold stated Free Night Award worth up to 60,000 points KRW 12 million in year one; KRW 24 million in subsequent years Platinum Elite status KRW 12 million in eligible spending in year one; KRW 24 million in subsequent years Additional Free Night Award worth up to 50,000 points KRW 50 million within a 12-month period 3,000 bonus points KRW 5 million in overseas spending within a 12-month period

Points earning and travel benefits

The card earns two Marriott Bonvoy points per KRW 1,500 spent at merchants, with no cap on base points.

Purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties and overseas transactions earn an additional four points per KRW 1,500, bringing the total to six. The bonus portion is capped at 10,000 points a month.

Spending at golf courses, duty-free shops, airlines and department stores earns an additional two points per KRW 1,500, for a total of four. That category also has a monthly cap of 10,000 bonus points.

Other benefits include three annual visits to Martina Gold Lounge and up to 12 visits a year to participating domestic and overseas airport lounges.

Cardholders also receive a KRW 30,000 credit for eligible dining and stays at participating Marriott properties in Korea, available six times annually.

Launch offers lower the Platinum spending threshold

Two introductory promotions accompany the launch.

Applicants whose cards are approved between 22 October and 30 November 2026 can qualify for Platinum Elite status by spending KRW 4 million between 22 October and 31 December 2026. This is below the standard first-year threshold of KRW 12 million.

A separate offer provides 15 Elite Night Credits to members obtaining the card between 22 October and 20 December 2026. The credits are a one-time benefit per Marriott Bonvoy membership account and will not be awarded if the card is cancelled or suspended when they are issued in December.

These Elite Night Credits count towards status qualification; they are separate from the card’s Free Night Awards.

Partnership targets Korean travel demand

Marriott said the product reflects Korean travellers’ interest in practical loyalty benefits, including earning points through everyday spending and hotel stays.

“Together, we are creating more ways for Korean members to turn everyday spending into extraordinary travel experiences,” said John Toomey, Marriott International’s Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific excluding China.

The partnership combines Marriott Bonvoy’s hotel network with Samsung Card’s base of 11.6 million cardholders.