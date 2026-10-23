Radisson partners with Yipy to improve service consistency

Radisson Hotel Group is introducing a new platform to manage brand standards across more than 1,000 properties, aiming to make day-to-day guidance easier for hotel teams to access and apply.

The partnership with hospitality technology company Yipy covers Radisson’s ten hotel brands. Launched in October 2026, the rollout will bring operational standards into a central system, replacing information spread across manuals, PDFs and spreadsheets.

Guidance tailored to each hotel and role

Yipy’s Hospitality Standards Management System allows employees to see the requirements relevant to their role, department, region and property type.

For Radisson, the aim is to give teams clearer instructions while accommodating differences in local regulations, culture and individual brand requirements.

The platform includes multilingual support, visual guidance, automated self-assessments and centralised reporting. These tools are intended to simplify staff onboarding and help managers identify recurring operational issues across the hotel network.

“What drew us to Yipy is that hotels only see the standards that apply to them, which removes unnecessary complexity and makes standards far more actionable,” said Gunes Zalitis, Radisson Hotel Group’s Director of Quality, Brand & Standards Implementation. “The platform enables teams to access the right guidance at the right time, embed standards into daily operations, and gives us greater visibility into recurring operational opportunities across the portfolio.”

Focus on everyday service delivery

The system is designed to connect written brand requirements with the work employees carry out during each shift.

By making instructions easier to find and reporting more consistent, Radisson hopes to reduce differences in how standards are implemented across its properties. The intended benefit for guests is a more dependable experience within each brand, while allowing hotels to reflect their location and market.

Adam Tuttle, CEO and Founder of Yipy, said the company developed the platform to address the gap between defining service standards and delivering them consistently.

“We built Yipy to solve the execution gap that plagues global hospitality brands: the disconnect between knowing what excellence looks like and delivering it daily,” he said.

Rollout spans ten hotel brands

The deployment forms part of Radisson’s efforts to maintain operational consistency across a geographically diverse portfolio.

Centralised reporting will give the group greater visibility into how standards are being applied, while individual hotels receive guidance matched to their requirements.

The announcement identifies October 2026 as the launch date but does not specify when deployment across the full portfolio will be completed.