British Airways launches Colombo flights as winter network expands

British Airways has launched a seasonal service from London Gatwick to Colombo, opening its winter 2026–27 schedule with new flights to Sri Lanka and plans for further expansion across its long-haul and European network.

The inaugural flight departed Gatwick on 23 October and arrived the following day. The route will operate three times a week throughout winter, offering World Traveller economy, World Traveller Plus premium economy and Club World business class.

Announced return fares start at £524, including taxes, fees and carrier charges. Club World passengers departing Gatwick can also try a limited-edition menu developed with Hoppers restaurants to mark the launch.

Melbourne flights to begin in January

British Airways will add Melbourne to its network on 9 January 2027, with flights operating via Kuala Lumpur. The service will become the airline’s second route to Australia.

Passengers will have a choice of four cabins: World Traveller, World Traveller Plus, Club World and First. Announced return fares start at £1,110, including taxes, fees and carrier charges.

The launch comes ahead of Melbourne’s Australian Open and Grand Prix, while also providing access to Victoria’s wider attractions, including the Great Ocean Road, Grampians National Park and High Country wine regions.

British Airways is increasing capacity across 11 long-haul destinations this winter, including Cape Town, Tokyo, Barbados, Kingston and San José in Costa Rica.

“Alongside opening up inspiring new destinations, we’re increasing capacity to some of our most popular long-haul and short-haul routes, from winter sun favourites such as Cape Town and Barbados, to festive city breaks in Europe,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer.

More European flights and changes to winter sun routes

The European schedule includes additional frequencies to Rome, Florence, Gothenburg and Jersey.

Fuerteventura services will move from London Gatwick to Heathrow, operating twice weekly from mid-December until April. Palermo becomes a year-round destination, while Thessaloniki’s operating season extends into November and March.

Cairo will gain seven additional weekly flights, taking the schedule to three departures a day.

For ski travellers, British Airways plans up to 110 weekly flights to Geneva during peak periods, with departures from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City.

New Rovaniemi route adds to Arctic options

BA Euroflyer will launch twice-weekly flights from Gatwick to Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland between 4 December 2026 and 4 January 2027.

The route joins the existing Gatwick–Ivalo service and daily Heathrow–Tromsø flights, expanding the airline’s options for Arctic holidays and Northern Lights trips.

Christmas market services will include up to five weekly flights from Heathrow to Cologne and four to Nuremberg throughout December. Innsbruck will have 16 weekly flights from Gatwick and two from London City.

The winter programme also includes the arrival of British Airways’ first retrofitted Airbus A380 alongside additional new aircraft.